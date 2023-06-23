Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend

DETROIT LAKES — Blaine Beaty's passion for the sport of bull riding began when he was just 9 years old.

"I was pretty little," said the 24-year-old Frazee native."My family has been into horses my whole life, but we were never really into rodeo until me and my brother (Austin) started getting into it."

Blaine and Austin Beaty started by watching bull riding on TV, then progressed to live competitions like the ones at the Park Rapids PRCA Rodeo and the Nimrod Bull Bash. While the brothers preferred bull riding, their sister Madalyn got into horse-centric events like roping and barrel racing.

Blaine participated in his first rodeo competition at the North Star Stampede in Effie, Minnesota, when he was 10. From there, he went on to join the Bar S Rodeo Company in North Dakota, competing in the junior bull riding events.

"I started getting on the big bulls when I was 13," Beaty added. "My mom knows Troy Meech. He's the owner of the practice pens and puts on the Bull Bash in Nimrod. That's where I got started, and I ain't looked back since."

He competed in Minnesota State High School Rodeo events as a sophomore, junior and senior at Frazee-Vergas High School, winning the state finals in 2018, his senior year.

Blaine Beaty of Frazee in his championship-winning ride at the Minnesota State High School Rodeo Finals in Hugo, Minnesota, in 2018. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

He continued to compete while attending college at Iowa Central Community College.

Beaty officially turned pro in 2020, joining ProRodeo , and finished at No. 34 in the world rankings the following year. In November 2022, he won the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Montana, and in January of this year, he made headlines with an 89-point ride in the Xtreme Bulls competition in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I'm a cowboy when I'm at home," Beaty said, but as a full-time rodeo professional, he spends a lot of time on the road.

"When you're rodeoing hard, you're gone three to four weeks at a time, at home for two to three days, then gone for a month and a half," he said.

Though he admits the sport's prize money is "hard to turn down," Beaty said it's the thrill of competition that keeps him coming back.

"The adrenaline rush is like no other when you step off a bull and know you made a dang good bull ride," he said. "There's no other feeling like it. It's indescribable; it's awesome. I wouldn't do anything else."

The 45th Annual Park Rapids PRCA Rodeo and XTreme Bulls competition will take place on July 1-3 at the Jokela ProWet rodeo grounds at 56129 County Highway 42, Park Rapids. The gates open nightly at 5 p.m., with shows starting at 7 p.m. All shows will be held rain or shine.

In addition to the rodeo shows, the Park Rapids event will include nightly freestyle Moto X performances, featuring X-Games winners; sheep riding for kids age 5-7 (all slots are already filled); and live music following each show, including performances by Lendon James on Saturday, July 1; Randy Burghardt on Sunday, July 2; and Uptown on Monday, July 3.

"I'll be out Saturday and Sunday night for the XTreme Bulls," Beaty said.

He added that the Park Rapids event has "a good atmosphere. Some of the best rodeo athletes in the world are going to be there. It's a great rodeo for people to come and watch. I look forward to seeing everybody there."