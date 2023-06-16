Problematic behavior at Detroit Lakes City Park discussed; police presence increased

DETROIT LAKES — Residents near City Park are concerned about the behaviors of some young adults and juveniles visiting the park.

Lynn Schulberg addressed the Detroit Lakes City Council during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13. The resident of Park View Street stated she has called for officer assistance many times, as have her neighbors.

“There are not a lot of phone calls happening now because some are sick of calling in,” she said.

Schulberg explained the behavior has included profanity, loud music, speeding vehicles and more. She noted the ongoing problem started in April and residents in the area have adjusted their lifestyle by installing cameras, walking a different route or avoiding the park altogether.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





“I had kids come to my yard, and this is what one kid said to me — it was a young lady,” Schulberg recalled. “She walked up and she said with a nice little smile, ‘Every time you call (the police) you’re making it worse for yourself because the cops don't do anything.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schulberg went on to say the kids call her names, drive by her house and recently placed a spotlight on her house.

“That was a new one,” she said, adding that she and her neighbors have become frustrated.

She expressed concern that if the situation isn’t tended to “something big will happen.”

Ron Zeman, alderman first ward, expressed concern about happenings at City Park. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Another resident stated with emphasis that she “seconded” what Schulberg had told the council.

Alderman Ron Zeman empathized with Schulberg and expressed concern about people challenging homeowners with rude and disruptive behavior.

“That can’t keep continuing here,” he said. “That’s just way out of whack, and I can’t believe that is happening in our city.”

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd also addressed the council. He stated complaints of “rude and disrespectful behavior” started in late April, around the time the weather started to improve. The police department responded by adding extra patrols throughout the park during their shifts.

By mid-May, Todd said they realized more action was needed. On May 22, officers were assigned to the park, when more than three cars were on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things still spiraled out of control,” Todd said, noting around Memorial Day weekend four fights occurred, which he called “significant.”

“It is pretty disheartening to listen to what they (residents) are experiencing there, and we felt we needed further action,” Todd said, adding that includes allocating more overtime to have an officer dedicated to covering the park.

Todd is also working to connect the department to city cameras at the park. He said “a patch” is needed for police to access the cameras (for live feeds or to view recorded footage).

After the council meeting, Todd was contacted for further comment. When asked how many people were causing a disruption, he declined to answer.

“I don’t want to generalize,” he said. “Not all kids are bad or trouble makers. We can’t categorize groups of people. There are a lot of great kids that hang out and are not causing problems.”

He noted City Park draws a lot of out-of-town visitors as well. And, the police department's goal is to ensure all people living in or visiting the city of Detroit Lakes feel safe and welcome in public spaces and throughout the city.

With overtime staffing being used to alleviate problems at City Park, Todd was asked how that impacts the police budget.

He explained that the department allots $25,000 annually for overtime for its staff of 17 full-time officers and two civilian assistants. The department is also in the process of hiring two part-time officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With big summer events still on the way, Todd said he is concerned about exceeding the budget. He estimated about $4,000 had already been spent for the extra patrols to address the City Park concerns.

Todd added there has been no property damage to the park facilities.