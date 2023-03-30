99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Process of curriculum selection discussed at school board meeting

Many teachers participated in picking the new curriculum for Detroit Lakes Public Schools.

SBA.jpg
School Board member Mary Rotter and Student Representative Annie Houglum listened to a presenter at the monthly board meeting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 4:05 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board learned a new math curriculum for the elementary schools has been chosen for next school year.

During the monthly meeting on Monday, March 27, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology Renee Kerzman reviewed the process of picking curriculum with the board.

She explained the math curriculum includes kindergarten through fifth grade. Bridges in Mathematics was chosen as the vendor because it provides direct instruction, as well as hands-on learning opportunities and professional development opportunities for teachers, she said.

Kerzman added the company selling the curriculum is non-profit, which means updates to the curriculum will not always equate to more expenditures.

The process of picking the curriculum began with researching top materials used nationally by school districts.

After several options were selected, a teaching representative from each grade level, in each elementary building, as well as interventionists, participated in discussion about the options.

“Then we looked at state standards, and then the team digs into different samples,” Kerzman said, noting the group met monthly.

When the team narrowed the options down to two, a deeper dive was taken with a company representative.

Kerzman said she also called several school districts using the curriculum to speak with teachers and gather input.

“We’re excited for what this has to offer,” she said. “Teachers and students will have a gigantic consortium of resources for them to use.”

Kerzman added the curriculum lines up with the district learning goals, and affords students individualized learning opportunities.

