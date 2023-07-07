Proposed 6-month performance evaluation of county administrator causes consternation on Becker County Board

DETROIT LAKES — Who would have thought there’d be such a hullabaloo over a six-month performance evaluation?

Becker County Administrator Pat Oman spoke over the county board chair and appealed directly to his supporters on the board after discussion was raised over whether his performance evaluation should be held this month or in December.

Board Chair Barry Nelson brought the issue up at the regular meeting on Wednesday, July 5, asking if a majority of commissioners objected to him putting the performance evaluation on the agenda for the next County Board meeting on July 18.

When Oman was hired in December of 2021, the county’s offer letter stipulated that he undergo two satisfactory six-month performance evaluations, Nelson said. His annual salary at the time was set at $120,000.

The first performance evaluation should have been held last June, but for some reason didn’t happen until December, after the November election, but before new Commissioners Dave Meyer and Erica Jepson were seated.

Nelson argued that since the first evaluation was in December, the second evaluation should be held this month, because it will have been six months, and because Oman’s pay could be tied to those evaluations.

Oman’s strongest supporters on the board, Commissioners John Okeson and Richard Vareberg, argued that the evaluation should not be held until December, like a regular annual performance evaluation.

Oman himself did not take the issue lying down.

“This is news to me,” he told the board. “You guys can do an evaluation any time you want … if you feel you need to do another one, have at it.” But the offer letter with its stipulation for six-month reviews “is fairly outdated,” he said. “Again, I haven’t seen this. This hasn’t been brought to my attention, I expect human resources probably isn’t aware of it either, so I would expect you would have some discussion before you make a motion like that.”

Okeson noted that Oman will have been with the county for two years in December. “We did an annual one last year (his performance was found to be satisfactory) and I think the annual one this year would be appropriate,” Okeson said.

Vareberg said he doesn’t see any reason to hold the review twice a year, and accused Nelson of singling out Oman.

“I think this is a special deal between you and him, and I think he’s been doing a good job,” Vareberg said.

“We don’t talk about job (performance) right now,” Nelson said, since employee performance evaluations are supposed to be conducted in closed session.

But Vareberg persisted. “Well, you brought this up ... if you want to pick on this guy, just say ‘I want to pick on this guy,’ 'cause that’s what you’re doing.”

Because the timeline got messed up and the first six-month evaluation was missed, “a second satisfactory performance evaluation should be performed according to the agreement,” Nelson said, “and the timeline now is six months after the last one, so I thought it would be a very prudent exercise, and I think this would be a …”

At this point, Oman interrupted him, and Nelson tried to maintain order. “You should be recognized by the chair before you speak,” he told Oman. When Oman tried to continue, Nelson told him “You’re not recognized (to speak, as per Robert’s Rules of Order, which the county uses for parliamentary procedure).

But Oman plunged ahead. “Then I’ll address the board,” he said.

“You’re not recognized,” Nelson said. “We’re in discussion.”

But Oman continued. “The human resources director should be involved in this,” he told commissioners.

He attempted to continue talking, but Nelson shut him down, saying “You’re not recognized. You’re not recognized. Point of order!”

Commissioners resumed discussion, with Jepson saying there’s nothing wrong with conducting a six-month review.

“Having a review is a chance for the board to communicate concerns or strengths, just as it is a chance for the employee, in this case Pat, to express it. I don’t know that it would hurt to have an additional review, so I would be in favor of having a review at the next meeting,” she said.

Commissioner Dave Meyer said he would be okay with either a six-month review or a 12-month review.

But an angry Vareberg promised a big fight over the issue. “I think there’s a lot of stuff we should discuss, so let’s go ahead and get this can of worms open,” Vareberg said. “If you want to start a big fight, let’s get it all out in the open, not just part of it." Vareberg said he opposes the six-month evaluation and has a busy summer ahead of him, "but if I have to go to work to protect my county again, I’ll go wide open on it and let everything else just sit.”

Jepson asked if a motion was in order to place the evaluation on the July 18 meeting agenda, but Nelson responded that instead, he would prefer to put it on the back burner until the next meeting, to give commissioners time to hear from the county human resources director about whether Oman’s pay and salary steps are linked to the satisfactory six-month performance reviews in the job-offer letter.