Public open house is June 20 for new Becker County Highway Department building

DETROIT LAKES — An open house for the new $14 million Becker County Highway Department building is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, according to Becker County Highway Engineer Jim Olson.

The public is invited to tour the 62,000-square-foot highway department building on North Tower Road on Detroit Lakes.

It is expected to be ready for move-in sometime this month, after city inspections are completed.

The new building will take the place of a half-dozen or so existing buildings now used by the County Highway Department.

Olander Bus Service, Inc. purchased the current Becker County highway complex in Detroit Lakes last summer for $856,000.

Olander, doing business as Probity Properties LLC, submitted the best of two bids for the entire Highway Department complex. The other bidder for the entire complex was CPG Real Estate LLC, which bid $855,000.

Olander Bus, which has been in business since 1961, owns a site in the immediate vicinity of the highway department complex, and also houses buses in a large building at 1210 Fortune Ave., behind Swanson’s Repair. It plans to consolidate its two sites into one central location.

Probity Properties has been leasing the site back to the county for about $42,500 a year – 5% of the purchase price, paid in monthly installments from the closing date to the time of the move.

