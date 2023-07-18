6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pup plunges past measuring tape at Northwest Water Carnival event

Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge sees 25 entrants on Sunday

IMG_8807.jpg
Taking second and third were the pups from Charles and Lori Blonigan’s pack, Louise and Sully, two black labs (from left) and first went to Maggie (at right), a yellow lab, and her owner Marie Haataja of Menahga.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:30 AM

DETROIT LAKES —The Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge on Sunday, June 16 drew 25 entrants and saw a few pups clear the markers. Each dog had two jumps, and in the end Maggie, a yellow lab, and her owner Marie Haataja of Menahga took top honors.

“We’ve practiced on a loose dock and got 18 feet,” Haataja said. “I was not expecting her to reach 26 feet on a carpeted dock.”

After finding great success, Maggie sat with a smile for all the pictures that followed, and then enjoyed a treat she earned. Her mom noted she suspected her pup would do great with pictures, as they have had plenty of practice with that.

“We heard there is one (pup pluny4a0 in Fargo at the end of the month, and we might have to go there and give it a try,” she said.

Taking second and third were the pups from Charles and Lori Blonigan’s pack, Louise and Sully, two black labs.

All pups that competed were provided a treat bag from Becker Pet & Garden . Owners Tiffany and Eric Brown donated the treats, but realized early on that they didn’t have enough. Tiffany Brown sent her husband back to the shop to bag up more gifts, while she judged the dogs' jump distances.

IMG_8681.jpg
A big crowd of people gathered for the Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The event was named after the late Kate Spaeth , who was attending an annual Jaycee convention where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the 91st state president when she passed.

During the plunge, the announcer noted the event was Spaeth’s all-time favorite event.

