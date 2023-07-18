Pup plunges past measuring tape at Northwest Water Carnival event

DETROIT LAKES —The Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge on Sunday, June 16 drew 25 entrants and saw a few pups clear the markers. Each dog had two jumps, and in the end Maggie, a yellow lab, and her owner Marie Haataja of Menahga took top honors.
“We’ve practiced on a loose dock and got 18 feet,” Haataja said. “I was not expecting her to reach 26 feet on a carpeted dock.”
After finding great success, Maggie sat with a smile for all the pictures that followed, and then enjoyed a treat she earned. Her mom noted she suspected her pup would do great with pictures, as they have had plenty of practice with that.
“We heard there is one (pup pluny4a0 in Fargo at the end of the month, and we might have to go there and give it a try,” she said.
Taking second and third were the pups from Charles and Lori Blonigan’s pack, Louise and Sully, two black labs.
ADVERTISEMENT
All pups that competed were provided a treat bag from
Becker Pet & Garden
. Owners Tiffany and Eric Brown donated the treats, but realized early on that they didn’t have enough. Tiffany Brown sent her husband back to the shop to bag up more gifts, while she judged the dogs' jump distances.
The event was named after the late
Kate Spaeth
, who was attending an annual Jaycee convention where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the 91st state president when she passed.
During the plunge, the announcer noted the event was Spaeth’s all-time favorite event.
1/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
2/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
3/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
4/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
5/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
6/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
7/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
8/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
9/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
10/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
11/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
12/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
13/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
14/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
15/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
16/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
17/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
18/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
19/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
20/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
21/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
22/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
23/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
24/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
25/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
26/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival
27/27: Pictures from the pup plunge during the Northwest Water Carnival