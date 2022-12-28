Rasmussen gets three key Senate committee appointments

Senator-elect Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) has secured three key appointments in his first term in the Minnesota Senate.

He will be the only first-term Republican Senator on the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, the Human Services Committee, and the Pension Commission.

“I’m excited and honored to work on the issues these committees address,” Rasmusson said in a news release. “Creating fair and competitive markets for businesses and consumers, providing efficient government programs, and managing our state’s long-term financial commitments to workers gives me a seat at the table to provide the accountability and excellence we all should expect of state government.”

The Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee creates policies around business operations for the entire state while protecting consumers from bad actors. From regulating health insurance providers, managing liquor policy, and potentially opening up the sports betting market, the committee plays a major part in creating fair and competitive business markets that affect major economic sectors.

Human Services committee members oversee the numerous government support programs for those in financial hardship. The work of the committee directly impacts those struggling to make ends meet, and has an opportunity to directly combat fraud, waste, and abuse while ensuring those who truly need help can get it. Childcare, mental health access, and long-term care are examples of policy areas covered by the Human Services Committee.

Minnesota's public employees have stable and fair pensions due to the diligent work of the Pension Commission. This group factors in complicated contribution and benefit plans, along with the shifting financial market, to properly manage the state’s financial commitments to its employees.

“The most important part to me is looking out for my constituents by providing the oversight and transparency they deserve from the committee work I’ll be involved in. Everything these committees do should benefit Minnesotans in some way, without overspending, over-regulating, or over-promising our obligations,” Rasmusson concluded.

Rasmusson will take the oath of office for the Minnesota Senate on Jan. 3, which marks the start of the 2023 legislative session.