Red Lake Man sentenced to 33 months in prison for assault

MINNEAPOLIS – A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, Devin Anthony Sumner, 20, and the victim had been involved in a relationship. Early in the morning of March 10, 2022, Sumner became angry at the victim and began to physically assault the victim by slapping and punching her while in the car.

During the assault, Sumner grabbed a 12-gauge G-Force Arms shotgun and repeatedly hit the victim on the hands and body with the shotgun. As a result of being hit with the shotgun, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries including a broken and fractured hand, multiple lacerations, and bruises, all of which necessitated emergency hospital treatment and eventual surgery.

On Feb. 9, 2023, Sumner pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentenced on July 19. In handing down the sentence, Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz emphasized the need to deter the “epidemic of violence against Native American women, both on and off the reservation.”

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the FBI’s Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily A. Polachek and Evan B. Gilead.