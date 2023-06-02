Regional food system plan and farm tour being planned for West Central Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES — PartnerSHIP 4 Health is asking residents of Otter Tail, Clay, Becker, and Wilkin Counties to take a survey about local food. The survey results will be used to develop a plan for a stronger, more vibrant food system in the West Central region of Minnesota. People who take the survey will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card to the grocery store of their choice.

The survey is 15 questions long and is available in English, Spanish, Kurdish, Bosnian, and Somali. “We are learning some valuable lessons during our feedback sessions with the community, and we are excited to turn those lessons into action”, says Jason Bergstrand, PartnerSHIP 4 Health Manager and planning team member. “Getting further input from those taking the survey will make this plan more authentic and community driven”, says Bergstrand. PartnerSHIP 4 Health hopes to get 2,000 responses. Take the survey here: https://partnership4health.org/regional-food-plan

This survey is just one of many ways the PartnerSHIP 4 Health will be doing public engagement to inform the food system plan this summer. They are also hosting the “West Central Regional Food Tour” from June 23rd to 25th. The three-day tour will visit farms, businesses, and other local food sites across the four-county region. The tour will highlight important local food initiatives in the area like farmers markets, farm incubators, and food co-ops. Anyone who lives or works in the four-county region can join the tour, which is free to attend. Registration for the tour will be open through June 16th. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-central-mn-regional-food-tour-june-23-25th-2023-tickets-638332308117

Both the survey and tour will help inform a new food system plan being developed by PartnerSHIP4 Health along with Creative Community Consulting, West Central Initiative, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and CHI Health. The plan will be completed by the fall of 2023 and help guide action and investment in west central Minnesota.

After this project a food policy council will be put into place to oversee that the plan will be followed through with action towards goals outlined in the project summary. This is another opportunity for leadership post-plan. Look out for future opportunities from the regional food system planning team this summer.

For more details about the regional food system plan, contact Jason Bergstrand at jason.bergstrand@claycountymn.gov .