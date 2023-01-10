Regional leaders deliver 2023 updates during joint governance meeting in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Regional governing bodies and their staffs met in Detroit Lakes to give organizational updates on Jan. 3.

The joint governance meeting, which includes members from: the city of Detroit Lakes, Becker County Board of Commissioners, Detroit Lakes Public Schools, M State and Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, all met in the community room of the new Detroit Lakes Police Department to update one another on what is coming up during the first quarter of 2023.

"Our meetings have primarily been about recapping of what we have done," said Ron Zeman, alderman first ward for Detroit Lakes and host of the event. "But I sometimes think that we might, if we have joint projects together, and over the years we've talked about child care and workforce problems and all kinds of different things ... if all three of us are working on something, we could make something be reality and maybe save the taxpayers some money too."

Admittedly, Zeman added, he doesn't believe joint projects will be spun up overnight, but just wanted the different governing bodies to start thinking of how they can work together.

Commissioners and county staff from Becker County presented first. Pat Oman, county administrator for Becker County, said county government raised their tax levy 5.5% for 2023 to combat rising wages and insurance costs.

Pat Oman, administrator for Becker County, delivers the county update during a joint governance meeting at the Detroit Lakes Police Department on Jan. 3, 2023. Joint governance meetings are held quarterly and include leadership and staff members of the city of Detroit Lakes, Becker County, Detroit Lakes Public Schools, M State and regional chamber of commerce. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"The big driver for that increase is not a surprise, it's wages, but also medical insurance has gone up for us," said Oman. "We have a benefits committee now that will start in January and it'll be made up of two commissioners, managers, non-mangers and bargaining unit members, to really review a (request for proposals) process for insurance as our (public employee insurance plan) ends this year."

He added Becker County is also looking to hire an economic development specialist to put together a comprehensive economic strategy for the county and told the governing authorities about the near completion of a preliminary purchase agreement for the land area surrounding the Bucks Mill dam. The dam is a target of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources-led initiative to replace old concrete dams with a step-series of racing, rocky rapids that will allow for more upstream spawning of certain fish species.

Carrie Johnston, president of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, presented next and said the winter tourism season is a big one for Detroit Lakes thanks to our fantastic snowmobile trails.

"I think we've got four snowmobile clubs in the Becker County area and they are doing a ton of work to try to bring tourism," said Johnston. "There are 250 miles of groomed trails throughout Becker County, it brings lots of people. It starts filling those bars on the weekend people into our community."

She also announce the chamber's annual Economic Development Summit will be held March 17 at the new Becker County Museum on their second-floor outdoor deck area.

"We'll probably be one of the first people to use that new space," Johnston said.

The city of Detroit Lakes, Ron Zeman said, had a busy year with planning the new public works building and remodeling city hall.

"The old police department is where you are gonna find the city administrative offices for the next 14 months," said Zeman. "If you go over to the old city hall, you are going to find Bristlin Construction over there remodeling on that building."

Artist rendition of the building exterior of the Detroit Lakes city hall remodel project. Final color scheme and fixtures are still subject to change. Contributed / BHH Partners

The city hall remodel project will change the building front to the first-floor entry next to McDonald's on Frazee Street. T he $7.7 million remodeled city hall is expected to be completed in spring 2024 .

The final price tag for the new public works building will be decided on Jan. 18 as bids are opened, Zeman said. The bids are expected to be higher than the preliminary $9.4 million estimate for the project .

"It'll be right next to the county building, so we'll be your neighbors out there," Zeman said. He also said city staff plans to recommend the hiring of a new full-time fire chief for the city during their Jan. 10 city council meeting.

Steve Erickson, vice president of institutional effectiveness and technology at M State, said they are trying to partner with local businesses to provide workforce development training for various certifications.

"We have a workforce development solutions unit, which is all customized training," said Erickson. "It really focuses on working with businesses directly and providing leadership training ... and they are slammed. Essentially, we can't take any more people on without more staff, so they are extremely busy."

Steve Erickson, vice president of institutional effectiveness and technology at M State, delivers an M State update during a joint governance meeting at the Detroit Lakes Police Department on Jan. 3, 2023. Joint governance meetings are held quarterly and include leadership and staff members of the city of Detroit Lakes, Becker County, Detroit Lakes Public Schools, M State and regional chamber of commerce. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He also said the commercial driver's license (CDL) program is very popular and you may see student drivers in their parking lot training.

"We are really seeing the online enrollment continue," said Erickson. "But, for the first time since the pandemic started, we were seeing Moorhead campus enrollment up. So that's very good for us to see just kind of an increase of students coming back to campus, at least on the Moorhead campus."

Mark Jenson, superintendent for Detroit Lakes Public Schools, said there will be a special election in May to fill a vacant school board seat. He also said the school construction is finally winding down.

"If you haven't been by the high school, you can see the new sign outside the high school," said Jenson. "We did measure, it's a foot larger than the bee at Perham, so we're in nice shape there."

Jenson said they plan to do a formal ribbon cutting in the spring after the construction is completed, but the details are still being worked out.

He also added the school district will begin negotiating new contracts with their five bargaining units in the spring.

Lastly, Jenson said, the school district, along with community health providers and emergency medical services, will be conducting a large active shooter drill in June.

"It's going to be a mock simulation in June, it's going to be pretty intense," said Jenson. "They are going to be working with life flight, the ambulances, EMT, county, highway patrol, city and ... it's sad to say we have to do this, but we want to make sure we're as prepared as possible."

The next joint governance meeting will be held on April 4 and be hosted by the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.