Road construction starts Monday, June 19 on Richwood Road from Hwy 34 to North Tower Road

DETROIT LAKES — Road construction will begin on Richwood Road between Highway 34 and North Tower Road on Monday, June 19, according to the Becker County Highway Department.

The project consists of complete removal and replacement of the bituminous pavement. The first lift of bituminous is expected to be completed by June 30, with remaining paving expected to be completed by July 14.

The roadway will be open to local traffic during construction. Local traffic will encounter longer than usual waits. There will be flaggers and pilot cars which will require periodic stops through the work zone. Other traffic not within the construction zone is encouraged to find alternate routes.

Construction updates may be found on the Becker County website at http://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/highway/projects.aspx then clicking on the Project Status button.