Robotics team is 'Charged Up' for new competition season

DETROIT LAKES — Since COVID-19 interrupted the landscape of life at Detroit Lakes High School, the robotics program numbers have seen a steady decline.

“We have five students (in robotics) right now, which I believe is our lowest point,” said senior Martin Eklund. “We’re hoping others join again.”

Eklund invited any student interested in computer programming, welding, problem-solving or having fun while building to stop by Room 405 after the final bell rings.

“We’re there every day, and on Saturdays,” he said.

Home-school students Bianca Fingalson and her twin sister Camilla joined the robotics team this year. The two eighth graders attested to the friendliness of those in the robotics program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the number of students on the team, the group said their mission has not changed — they aim to win at the March competition in Minneapolis.

The Detroit Lakes High School robotics team, QWERTY Robotics, is gearing up for this year's competition season. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The details of the “ Charged Up” competition were released to all 3,300 teams from across the U.S. and other countries on Jan. 7. They all have the same materials, regulations and goals for their robots to accomplish.

Eklund explained the competition starts with what is known as an autonomous period. During that time, students need to preprogram the robot’s computer to follow a set of commands, such as picking up a piece of cargo (a cone or cube) and placing it in a specified bay. Completing tasks earns the team points.

After the autonomous period is over, robot operators like Eklund take control for the remaining two minutes and 15 seconds of the match.

In recent years the Laker team has focused on defense by preventing opponents from collecting points, Eklund divulged. This year, they need to switch gears.

“There is not as much defense in this year’s game,” he said.

Instead, the team is diving into creating a grabbing mechanism that will hold a cube or a cone. Then they need to design the robot to place the item in bins or on poles.

As time dwindles in the competition, the students controlling the robots are put to the task of driving them onto a movable platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would describe it to be like a teeter-totter,” Eklund said. “All three robots need to be on the platform at the same time to get the most points (in that segment of the competition).”

He said the competition is “intense,” but it is also enjoyable as they get to see how well their design and calculations stack up against the competition.

The Detroit Lakes High School robotics team can use components from old robot builds, such as a motor, but for the most part, they start from scratch each year. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Laker robotics program dates back to 2009

The school began its robotics program in the fall of 2009. They took the name “QWERTY Robotics” as those are the first letters in the upper left-hand corner of standard keyboards.

The inaugural robotics team worked on creating a foundation for the program, which included fundraising to build the robot and the cost of traveling to (and entering) competitions.

Eklund said the robotics program has sponsors and he is grateful for their support.

“We have several that support the program, like BTD and Marco to name a few,” he said.

The school entered its first competition the following year, and has continued the tradition of introducing students to the growing world of computer programming and all the trades that go with building a robot.

