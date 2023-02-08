Rosie's chili wins inaugural cook-off at Detroit Mountain

DETROIT LAKES — With a recipe dating back to the 1950s, Rosie Bekkerus' famous mountain chili won first place at Detroit Mountain's inaugural chili cook-off on Feb. 4.

Photo montage featuring Rosie Bekkerus, who worked at Detroit Mountain in the 1950s, is displayed next to her famous chili during Detroit Mountain's inaugural chili cook-off on Feb. 4, 2023. Rosie's chili won first place in the judged competition. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain, introduces the judges and the chili cook-off for Detroit Mountain's inaugural judged tasting event on Feb. 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The judged chili contest awarded more than $500 in prizes to the top three finishers and also the best decorated presentation table. Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain, said he hopes the tasty event becomes another annual area tradition, similar to New Year's Eve fireworks and the live music events that have been drawing more non-skiers to the Mountain in recent months.

"The chili cook-off, I'd like to see it grow into something major in the next year," said Knutson. "(Hosting more events) is definitely working. We're having our best year ever of people coming out to the Mountain."

Knutson added their most recent live music event, featuring The Front Fenders, was a standing-room only crowd and their mission this year of making Detroit Mountain a destination for any lakes area resident is paying huge dividends.

Five different chili recipes were entered into the inaugural cook-off and each was sampled blindly by three judges.

Rosie's Mountain Chili was declared the winner after being the only chili recipe to receive top-3 votes from each judge.

Sara Bekkerus, Rosie's granddaughter, said the original recipe has changed slightly over the decades, and depending on which member of the family cooks the dish, but some of the original methods and ingredients remain steadfast.

Handwritten copy of Rosie Bekkerus' famous chili recipe which won first place in Detroit Mountain's inaugural chili cook-off on Feb. 4, 2023. Rosie worked in the kitchen of the main lodge at Detroit Mountain in the 1950s and her chili has been served at the mountain for decades. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"(The recipe) was just tucked up on a shelf somewhere, and then you pull it down when you are making the chili, and you can see that there are things that are scribbled out, and people changed things, and we added a few more tablespoons of chili powder," she said. "It depends on who makes it, so it can be a bit spicier ... I think I make it spicier than my dad does, but it's just kinda classic, and, for me, it just brings back a lot of memories."

One of the things her grandmother was very particular about was celery, she said.

"One of her things was you had to put the celery leaves in with the chili, not just the stocks," said Bekkerus. "She wanted us to add the celery leaves because there is a lot of flavor in the leaves."

A table featuring chili and corn bread muffins that were displayed during Detroit Mountain's inaugural chili cook-off on Feb. 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Another spicy entry into the event was a chili entered by Sapphire Sushi, Hibachi and American Cuisine and Chef Ryan Wheatley.

When asked what makes a good chili, Wheatley said one secret is making everything from scratch and limiting the spice powders.

"Everything from scratch," said Wheatley. "Instead of doing chili powders and cumin, and all this stuff that everybody just dumps the powder in, the sauce gets really chalky and pasty, so it's the mouth-feel that's off."

He also said he makes his own paste from various chilies for his spicy base.

"I toast and grind up my chilies for the paste," he said. "Everything from scratch on this chili."

John Knutson, a chili cook-off judge, samples a bowl of chili during Detroit Mountain's inaugural chili cook-off on Feb. 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Cameron Rall, head accountant for Detroit Mountain and one of the chili judges, said that while blindly judging chili recipes was fun, it was also scary because he didn't know which was his spoon was facing.

"There was a lot of really good chili, none of it was bad, that's for sure," said Rall. "I honestly didn't even know what I was looking for going into (the tasting) ... but there was just something about the top one that was just good, classic chili."

He continued: "It was everything. I don't know how someone couldn't like a bowl of chili like that."

After the competition, chili bowls were sold at the Mountain's cafe and the crackpots were quickly emptied to an eager main lodge crowd.

My official review of Rosie's winning chili recipe:

With a perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and savory, Rosie's Mountain Chili provides a warming effect that can melt away any hunger on the coldest of winter days. While not overpowering with spicy heat, the lingering nature of taste, long after the bite is swallowed, makes every spoonful a meaningful and memorable occasion.