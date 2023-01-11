Rotter, Okeson take oath to serve school district

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board welcomed two new members — Mickey Okeson and Mary Rotter — to the ranks during a re-organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. board member April Thomas was also reelected.

Board Chair John Steffl read the oath of office and the new members repeated after him. The oath states board members are “responsible for equitable and quality education of every student in the district.”

“In carrying out this responsibility, you will be asked to fulfill the roles of vision, structure, accountability, and advocacy,” Steffl said. “In providing vision, the board, with extensive participation of the community, envisions the community’s educational future and then formulates the goals, defines the outcomes, and sets the course for the public schools.”

Okeson, a Detroit Lakes resident and 1974 Detroit Lakes High School graduate, took office after collecting 3,213 votes in the November election. She was the top vote-getter for the three open school board seats.

Mary Rotter, a Detroit Lakes resident and 1997 Detroit Lakes High School graduate, received 2,567 votes in November to win a seat on the school board.

Filling in the third open seat was Thomas, an incumbent, who had 2,692 votes.

After the oath of office, the school board nominated and voted for members for various titles. Steffl was elected board chair. Board member Amy Erickson was elected vice chair. Thomas was elected clerk. Rotter was elected treasurer.

The board also took care of other housekeeping duties, including:



Approving the updated school calendar to reflect makeup days due to inclement weather. Students will now be in school Jan. 16 and Feb. 21 for two days missed in 2022 due to blizzard conditions. The calendar has two potential makeup days on March 14 and April 10, should more storms blow in.



Establishing school board salary for 2023 to be the same as the previous year: $200 per day for regular monthly meetings, special board meetings and work sessions and $60 per day when attending a convention, seminar, committee meeting, Bridge session or event where they are representing the school district.



Designating Bremer Bank, Northwestern Bank, Wells Fargo, American National Bank, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, First Security State Bank, Midwest Bank, Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund and Ehlers/Pershing as official depositories of the school district.



Naming the Detroit Lakes Tribune as the official newspaper for publication of legal items.



Designating Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger PA as legal counsel for the school district.