News Local

Runaway snowmobile damages house, garage, vehicle in Menahga

The vehicle and home that were struck sustained extensive damage, and the homeowners were forced to evacuate for the evening due to a power meter being struck on the house.

FSA snowmobile accident
March 06, 2023 12:32 PM

A runaway snowmobile damaged a house, garage and vehicle in Menahga on Thursday, after its owner started it up and it took off on its own, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy arrived at the 300 block of Main Street N.E. in Menahga, it was learned nobody was operating the snowmobile and there were no injuries.

Through the investigation, it was learned the owner of the snowmobile, Curtis Roghan of Menahga, had started the machine about 11:45 p.m. and it accelerated on its own, striking a neighbor’s vehicle and garage, along with another neighbor’s house. The snowmobile eventually came to a rest in a snowbank.

The vehicle and home that were struck sustained extensive damage, and the homeowners were forced to evacuate for the evening due to a power meter being struck on the house. Minnesota Power responded to the scene and terminated the service to the home until it could be fixed.

