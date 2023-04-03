50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Salvevold named Conservation Partner of the Year

Ducks Unlimited recognizes Detroit Lakes resident for work in WPAs

Stacy Salvevold Others.JPG
Stacy Salvevold of Detroit Lakes (front, right) was recognized as the Conservation Partner of the Year by Ducks Unlimited.
Contributed / Ducks Unlimited
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 1:50 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Stacy Salvevold of Detroit Lakes was awarded the 2023 Conservation Partner of the Year award by Ducks Unlimited. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife biologist was presented the award during the Ducks Unlimited Minnesota State Convention on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Stacy Salvevold.JPG
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Biologist Stacy Salvevold, Detroit Lakes, was presented the award during the Ducks Unlimited Minnesota State Convention on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Contributed / Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited is a national nonprofit wetlands conservation organization with more than 50,000 members in Minnesota. The organization relies on partnerships to achieve its wetlands conservation mission throughout North America. Annually in Minnesota, Ducks Unlimited recognizes a conservation partner who has provided critical assistance and support to help implement conservation programs.

Salvevold has spent her 20-plus year career with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service working in the Morris, Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls Wetland Management Districts. For more than two decades, Salvevold has provided critical support as numerous large wetland and shallow lake water control structure projects were done over the years in support of Ducks Unlimited’s Living Lakes Initiative. The project work included Anderson Waterfowl Production Area and Hamden Slough National Wildlife Refuge in Becker County and Nicholson Waterfowl Production Area in Otter Tail County, and more.

Most recently, Salvevold has been instrumental in spearheading a new partnership with Ducks Unlimited to enhance and restore small wetlands in Waterfowl Production Areas. The restoration project is to improve duck breeding habitats throughout western Minnesota. Her work also included mentoring and training three biologists that were based in the Fergus Falls office, where Salvevold has worked the last three years.

Salvevold’s “superior conservation passion, positive attitude, and detailed science-based knowledge” was noted by Ducks Unlimited to be critical to the waterfowl wetland and prairie habitat projects.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
