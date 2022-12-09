Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sanford Health Detroit Lakes welcomes new behavioral health provider

Taressa Strand, a psychiatric behavioral health nurse practitioner who sees both children and adults, has joined the Sanford Health team in Detroit Lakes.

Taressa Strand has joined the behavioral health care team at Sanford Health in Detroit Lakes.
December 09, 2022 04:04 PM
DETROIT LAKES — A new behavior health provider, Taressa Strand , PMHNP, APRN, CNP, has joined the Sanford Health Detroit Lakes team and is taking new patients.

A psychiatric behavioral health nurse practitioner who sees both children and adults, Strand will further improve access to quality behavioral health care for local Sanford patients.

“I believe in a holistic approach to patient care which incorporates diverse therapeutic methods and modalities," said Strand. "Collaborative medicine includes all members of the patient’s care team. Detroit Lakes specializes in an interdisciplinary approach that encompasses personalized care.

Sanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic is located at 1245 Washington Ave. To schedule an appointment with Strand, please call 218-846-2000.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYSANFORD HEALTHHEALTHCAREMENTAL HEALTH
