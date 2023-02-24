School officials at LPA, WDC earn regional leadership awards

DETROIT LAKES — Two area school administrators, Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Lee Westrum and Lake Park-Audubon Elementary School Principal Craig Bahr, were recently honored by their respective professional associations with regional leadership awards.

Lee Westrum, Superintendent of Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools. Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Westrum is the recipient of a 2023 Region 5 Administrator of Excellence Award from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, while Bahr was recognized by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals Association (MESPA) with a 2023 Division Leadership Achievement Award for MESPA's western division.

Craig Bahr, principal of Lake Park Audubon Elementary School in Audubon. Contributed / Lake Park-Audubon Public Schools

Bahr was among 13 elementary principals statewide to be honored with a division leadership award, as chosen by their peers. In nominating him for the award, Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Trisha Mariotti wrote, "I have had the opportunity to work with Craig as a teaching colleague, as well as a peer in my current role as pricnipal of Roosevelt Elementary inm Detroit Lakes. (He) was a gifted classroom teacher and now shares his knowledge and expertise as the elementary principal in Lake Park-Audubon. He colaborates exceptionally well with staff and administrators, alike, eliciting The awards were presented on Feb. 2 as part of the MESPA Institute, a statewide convention of elementary and middle-level principals that was held in Bloomington, Minn., in early February.

Westrum will be honored along with eight other Regional Administrator of Excellence Award recipients from across the state during a recognition ceremony scheduled to take place at MASA's annual spring conference on March 9-10 in Brooklyn Park, Minn. MASA members from each of its nine regions determine the recipient of their local award.