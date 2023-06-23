Sen. Kupec and Rep. Joy talk taxes, paid family leave, undocumented driver's licenses and LGBTQ issues

DETROIT LAKES — DFL Sen. Rob Kupec of Moorhead and Republican Rep. Jim Joy of Hawley held a town hall meeting together in Detroit Lakes on Thursday. Together. A Democrat and a Republican sitting next to each other. Not throwing mud. It was a rare and refreshing sight.

Which isn't to say there weren't strong differences of opinion. They kept it cordial, but had different takes on the success of the recent legislative session — since the Democrats have control of both houses and the governorship and passed a number of laws that have been simmering on their back burner for years.

Kupec said he is most proud of a bill that probably got the least amount of attention, but will help ordinary people in a lot of ways: the “Fair Repair Bill will allow you or independent businesses to repair any electrical device you own,” including Apple devices, he told a crowd that filled La Barista restaurant in Detroit Lakes.

From left are Sen. Rob Kupec of Moorhead and Rep. Jim Joy of Hawley at a town hall meeting in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Paige Gifford/Detroit Lakes Tribune

“The electronics you own are yours – you have the right to take it where you want (for repairs),” he said. “That was my heavy lift for the session, and we were able to get it passed.”

Joy said the Democrats overreached in all sorts of areas with their newfound legislative power.

But he is happy about the bipartisan passage of the tax conformity bill, which made it simpler to file 2022 state and federal income tax returns.

By lining up the state and federal tax credits, subtractions and exemptions, Minnesota lawmakers were able to provide $100 million in tax relief to 600,000 Minnesota tax filers, according to the State Department of Revenue.

Joy strongly disagrees with the new paid family leave law, that provides workers up to 20 weeks of paid leave per year for issues involving themselves and family members.

That will create a burden on small businesses and government operations that have to fill the void when employees are gone, he said, asking, “As a retailer, how am I going to fill this position?” It could also affect law enforcement staffing levels, among other negative impacts, and could end up being more expensive than expected, he said.

The program was funded with one-time $1.7 billion in seed money and it will require ongoing payroll contributions that will be split between workers and business owners, he said. It creates 400 new jobs to run the program, at a cost that Joy estimated at $16 million a year. “I hope they have enough people (running the program) so fraud doesn’t happen,” he said.

There wasn’t much chance for Republican input prior to the bill being passed, he added. “This was their priority and that was that — it went through,” he said.

Rep. Jim Joy talks to people at a town hall Thursday at La Barista restaurant in Detroit Lakes. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Detroit Lakes Area. Paige Gifford/Detroit Lakes Tribune

Kupec said that he “probably did more work on the paid medical leave act than anything else.” In other states that have adopted it, he said, “pregnancy is the largest percentage of people that use that.” That’s a needed benefit that almost all nations already provide, he added. “In Minnesota, at least, we’re joining the rest of the world on this,” he said.

The Democrats have a very slim one-vote majority in the state Senate, and Kupec came under a lot of pressure to kill the bill by not voting for it. He said that was never going to happen.

For one thing, he supports it, and for another thing, in politics, you have to pick your battles. “This was Senate File No. 2 — a big priority of the DFL. If I killed it, nothing else you ever wanted done by me would happen. It just wouldn't happen,” he said. “I feel I did a lot of work to make it as palatable as possible.”

Joy also said there should never have been big tax increases enacted at a time of historic surplus, and was especially critical of higher vehicle license tab fees.

He was also unhappy that the 24% of Minnesotans with the highest incomes will still be taxed on their Social Security income. The Legislature exempted the other 76% of Minnesotans.

Kupec agreed on that one. “I wanted it to be 100% (of Minnesotans) not paying taxes on their Social Security income,” he said. “It’s a fairness issue,” Kupec said. “You paid taxes on it and you shouldn't have to pay taxes on it again.” But there was an internal DFL battle over it and he did what he could get to bring relief to the 76%, he said.

Kupec also agreed with Joy that more money should be returned to the public in the form of rebate checks, since “$260 (per taxpayer) is kind of goofy,” he said.

Joy said Democrats made the tax rebate checks a low priority. “There were a lot of wish lists that got filled with money that should have gone back to the people,” he said.

Minnesota legislators Rob Kupec and Jim Joy talk about the 2023 legislative session at a town hall meeting Thursday, June 22, 2023 at La Barista restaurant in Detroit Lakes. Paige Gifford/Detroit Lakes Tribune

On the plus side, Kupec said, “we made good progress on property taxes,” and the legislature provided extra funding to law enforcement agencies.

For example, he said, “Five hundred thousand dollars is going to Detroit Lakes for public safety.” There are not a lot of strings attached to that money, which can be used for things like officer recruitment, equipment, capital improvements, training and other needs, he said.

Speaking of law enforcement, Kupec also said that all major law enforcement organizations in the state supported the new law that allows undocumented people in the state to get a Minnesota driver’s license. In part, that’s because of hit-and-run accidents and the number of uninsured drivers, both of which dropped in the 18 other states that allow undocumented people to get driver’s licenses.

A separate new Minnesota law automatically registers a person to vote when they get a driver’s license, but that doesn’t apply to people who are here illegally. Under that law, automatic voter registration only occurs if a person has proven their U.S. citizenship to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

The two disagreed on LGBTQ issues. “I do not agree with making Minnesota a sanctuary state for transgenderism,” Joy said. “If you’re over 18, do what you want, but bringing kids here under age 18 without their parents – that’s extreme.”

He is concerned that those teens under age 18 will also get an abortion and get sterilized in Minnesota. “That’s my fear,” he said.

Kupec said that abortion laws that passed this session did not actually change anything on the ground. “We just codified what the Minnesota Supreme Court already ruled,” he said.

People in general don’t want the state interfering in their lives, and that includes transgender people, he said. “If you talk to people who are transgendered, their stories are very compelling,” he said.

Asked about the Highway 34 tree-cutting project, both Joy and Kupec said that Minnesota agencies need to do a better job of listening to residents. “I’ve seen that at all levels of government,” Kupec said. “Sometimes we do not do a very good job of getting citizen input early in the process.”

Joy said Minnesota needs to do a better job of reestablishing local control in a number of areas of government. “This one was very shocking to me,” he said. “We have to do a better job down the road.”

A $1.4 million bonding request for improvements and renovations at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes was on the bonding request lists submitted by Kupec and Joy, as well as Gov. Walz — but it didn’t make the final cut, as the governor’s $3.3 billion recommendation was trimmed back to $2.5 billion by lawmakers.

Joy said the whole bonding bill experience left a sour taste in his mouth, and he would prefer to see bonding requests split into three groups to prioritize roads, bridges and other infrastructure improvements over less-essential “fun projects” like Washington Ballpark.

Kupec agreed the bonding process can be frustrating — he said lawmakers balked at funding for a new fire hall in Dilworth because pretty much every town has a fire hall and they don’t want to get flooded with those bonding requests.

The Legislature also needs to decide how much to put into water infrastructure for small towns. “There’s an unbelievable list of small towns in rural Minnesota that need water infrastructure. Their water is failing. If you don’t fund it, it’s a death sentence for those towns,” Kupec said. But it’s not necessarily the best bang for the bonding buck to upgrade water systems for towns of 100 or 150 people.

On the other hand, with more people working remotely and living wherever they want, clean water and high-speed broadband are both needed to give small towns a chance to thrive, he said.

The town hall was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Detroit Lakes Area.