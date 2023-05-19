Several area lakes hit with worst winter fish die-offs in years

DETROIT LAKES — Several area lakes experienced some of their worst winter fish die-offs in years, and will have to be restocked enough to let them naturally regenerate their fish populations over the next three to five years, said Nathan Olson, Detroit Lakes area fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota DNR.

The DNR used trap nets to sample the surviving fish population in a half-dozen or so area lakes that were hard-hit by winterkill, including Waboose, Height of Land, Rock, Bijou, Shell and Tamarack lakes.

Some of the hardest hit were Rock, Shell and Waboose lakes, in which only northern pike, white suckers, yellow perch and bullheads were found. Bijou Lake was the same except black crappies were found instead of yellow perch.

Others fared a little better: Tamarack had northern pike, white suckers, yellow perch, black crappies and bullheads; while Height of Land had northern pike, white suckers, bullheads, black crappies and bluegills.

One of the worst-hit lakes appears to be Eilertson Lake (also known as Ellerson Lake) on County Road 11 east of Big Cormorant Lake. The DNR’s net testing only turned up bullheads there.

“There was a pretty decent fish community there — bass, bluegill, crappies, walleye,” Olson said. “It will mean starting over.”

That isn’t to say that “a stray walleye or largemouth bass didn’t survive in some of these lakes,” Olson added. “But our survey tells us that their abundance is low and probably not worth anglers trying to target them.”

The DNR is hoping to restock those lakes with bluegills, crappies and game fish, including walleye. The Detroit Lakes DNR fisheries planned for some extra walleye stocking after hearing about the winterkill on area lakes, and will either purchase other types of fish for restocking or handle the process themselves.

“One thing we want to keep in mind, if only bullheads survive, they will overpopulate,” Olson said. “We want to get fish in there as soon as possible to keep the bullhead pressure in check.”

Winterkill can have some positive effects, since it allows a lake’s aquatic population to reset, but it’s a three- to five-year timetable for the new young fish to grow and the lake’s fish population to rebound, he said.

Fish die-offs over the winter are caused by low dissolved oxygen levels in the water, Olson said.

“Some of these lakes haven't had as severe a winterkill since the mid-1990s,” he added.

Contributing factors to winterkill can include low water levels as well as an early ice-up and late ice-out that extends the total days with ice cover, Olson said. Additional factors can be:



How shallow the lake is.

The thickness of ice as well as snow cover.

Extended periods of cloudy weather.

Larger than normal amounts of decomposing organic matter on the bottom of a lake, such as plants, algae or detritus.

The aquatic organisms causing the material to decompose use up a lot of the available oxygen themselves.

Few or no winter thaw and melt cycles.

Little or no incoming water from streams or drainage systems.

“Some people look at aeration as an option (to prevent winterkill),” Olson said. “But Lake Bijou had aeration operating and still had a pretty good fish kill. Aeration doesn’t always prevent it. When it's bad enough, even an aerator can’t pull a lake through.”