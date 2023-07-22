Police officer honored as his funeral escort travels along Highway 10 on Saturday
Several hundred people showed up early Saturday morning in Detroit Lakes to pay their respects to fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
DETROIT LAKES — Several hundred people showed up early Saturday morning in Detroit Lakes to pay their respects to fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
They lined Highway 10 as his funeral procession and law enforcement escort passed through Detroit Lakes on the way to his funeral at Pequot Lakes.
The Detroit Lakes Fire Department hung its big American flag from the ladder truck, and people gathered at the fire station, Veterans Memorial Park, the Central Market parking lot and elsewhere along the route to honor the rookie police officer, who was just 23 years old when he died.
Wallin died in the line of duty on July 14 in Fargo after officers were ambushed by a heavily armed man, Mohamad Barakat, 37, who opened fire on officers responding to a routine car crash .
Barakat, who was apparently planning to engage in a mass shooting in Fargo, was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson during the attack.
ADVERTISEMENT
Two other Fargo police officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were seriously injured in the attack, and remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A woman bystander was also injured in the shooting.
A celebration of life ceremony for Officer Wallin is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Scheels Arena (5225 31st Avenue S.) in Fargo, hosted by the Wallin family and the Fargo Police Department.
ADVERTISEMENT