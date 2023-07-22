6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Police officer honored as his funeral escort travels along Highway 10 on Saturday

Several hundred people showed up early Saturday morning in Detroit Lakes to pay their respects to fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin

detroit lakes firefighters (edited good).jpg
Detroit Lakes firefighters were outside the fire hall early Saturday morning, waiting for the funeral escort for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 10:08 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Several hundred people showed up early Saturday morning in Detroit Lakes to pay their respects to fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

shriners (edited).jpeg
Local Shiners and others lined Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes to honor fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, whose procession passed through town on the way to his funeral in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Brian Merritt, Detroit Lakes

They lined Highway 10 as his funeral procession and law enforcement escort passed through Detroit Lakes on the way to his funeral at Pequot Lakes.

The Detroit Lakes Fire Department hung its big American flag from the ladder truck, and people gathered at the fire station, Veterans Memorial Park, the Central Market parking lot and elsewhere along the route to honor the rookie police officer, who was just 23 years old when he died.

Wallin died in the line of duty on July 14 in Fargo after officers were ambushed by a heavily armed man, Mohamad Barakat, 37, who opened fire on officers responding to a routine car crash .

Barakat, who was apparently planning to engage in a mass shooting in Fargo, was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson during the attack.

fargo squad leading (edited).jpeg
A Fargo police car leads the funeral procession for Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as it travels on Highway 10 through Detroit Lakes on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Brian Merritt, Detroit Lakes
procession waiting (edited).jpg
The Detroit Lakes Fire Department brought out its big American flag as people waited for the funeral escort for a Fargo police officer to pass by on Highway 10 Saturday morning.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
waiting near post office (edited).jpg
In Detroit Lakes, people brought American flags to show their support for law enforcement and to honor a fallen Fargo police officer's funeral escort through town on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Two other Fargo police officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were seriously injured in the attack, and remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A woman bystander was also injured in the shooting.

A celebration of life ceremony for Officer Wallin is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Scheels Arena (5225 31st Avenue S.) in Fargo, hosted by the Wallin family and the Fargo Police Department.

waiting for procession (edited).jpg
Groups of people waited along Highway 10 for the law enforcement funeral escort for a Fargo police officer to arrive in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
bus leading procession (edited).jpeg
An Anderson bus carrying families and Fargo Police Department employees was part of the law enforcement funeral escort on Saturday for a rookie Fargo police officer who died in the line of duty on July 14, 2023.
Brian Merritt, Detroit Lakes
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Bowe covers the Becker County Board and the court system for the Tribune, and handles the opinion pages for the Tribune and Focus. As news editor of both papers, he is the go-to contact person for readers and the general public: breaking or hard news tips, story ideas, questions and general feedback should be directed to him.
