Shady Hollow Flea Market has drawn crowds and vendors for more than 50 years

DETROIT LAKES — For more than 50 years, Shady Hollow Flea Market has been a destination for lakes area residents and tourists alike. With about 25 boutique cabins and more than 75 vendors, on average, shoppers seeking treasures or trinkets will likely leave with something.

“I like the rustic junk,” said Jeanne Sundal, who was shopping with Shawn Johansen and Missy Johnson.

The three women from Dalton, Minnesota, said they made the drive to Detroit Lakes specifically to visit Shady Hollow Market, and tend to do so a few times every year.

“My favorite part of coming here is the thrill of the hunt,” Johansen said, adding this year she was searching for rustic decor.

In addition to antiques, crafts and collectibles, shoppers can expect to find produce, plants and flowers.

Debbie Fisher, owner of Bloomers A&K Greenhouse, sells nearly all of her flowers and plants each weekend at the Shady Hollow Market. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Bloomer’s A&K Greenhouse owner Debbie Fisher was unloading hundreds of flowers the morning of Saturday, June 3. As soon as she and her crew unloaded some flower pots, shoppers were picking out their favorites.

The Frazee resident, who grows the flowers and plants in her rural Frazee greenhouse, has been part of the Shady Hollow market for about 35 years.

“I see customers from all over the country,” she said. “I love it here. Each time we just about sell out.”

There are also unique plants, such as sage, available at vendor booths. Sage can be used in cooking or for spiritually, as it is known to aid in sending prayers to heaven, said vendor Dan Neisen.

Dan Neisen, who is a vendor at Shady Hollow Flea Market, offers sage and other items with Native American heritage. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Neisen, who lives in Frazee, said there are more than 300 varieties of sage, and he is glad to offer several that are special to the region, such as the Black Hills sage.

“This is my third summer here,” he said. “I really enjoy the people.”

Neisen initially rented a small cabin to sell his handmade wares and sage but decided to add on this past spring. During the course of four weeks, he built a structure made of Amish lumber that sits next to the original cabin.

“I left it slotted to get a breeze to go through,” he said. “Now, I can fit twice as much in here."

Dora and Ricky Castillo sell metal artwork at their shop at the Shady Hollow Flea Market grounds. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Art aficionados are another group of shoppers that will likely not leave the market displeased. There are plenty of opportunities to enhance living spaces, indoors and outdoors, including with the metal artwork offered by Dora and Ricky Castillo.

The Frazee-based couple has sold metal sculptures of roosters, giraffes and more for the past 20 years at Shady Hollow.

“We decided to move into a building about five years ago,” Dora Castillo said. “Before, we brought in all the art by trailer, week after week.”

In addition to vendors of all kinds, the 3.5 acres of grassy grounds also offer a variety of food and drink options, live music and a 200-foot slip 'n' slide that is open during flea market hours, weather permitting. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Since moving into the permanent storefront, the Castillos said the store keeps steady with shoppers.

In addition to vendors of all kinds, the 3.5 acres of grassy grounds also offer a variety of food and drink options, live music and a 200-foot slip 'n' slide that is open during flea market hours, weather permitting.

Shady Hollow Flea Market is located at 12673 County Highway 17, Detroit Lakes, and is open Saturdays and Sundays. Three-day weekends are offered on the Fourth of July and Labor Day. The market grounds open at 6 a.m. for vendors to set up their booths, but shoppers are also allowed to get first pickings at that time.

For more than 50 years, Shady Hollow Flea Market has been a destination for lakes area residents and tourists alike. Inside the flea market are unique statutes that afford visitors picture opportunities. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Shady Hollow Flea Market is located at 12673 County Highway 17, Detroit Lakes, and is open Saturdays and Sundays. The market grounds open at 6 a.m. for vendors to set up their booths, but shoppers are also allowed to get first pickings at that time. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune