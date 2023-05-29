She didn't grow up on a farm, but FFA changed DL high schooler's life

DETROIT LAKES —Mikayla Engum saw her career choice because of FFA and a teacher at Detroit Lakes High School.

The daughter of Mike and Liz Engum explained she didn’t grow up on a farm or in the agricultural industry.

“I’m a good example that you don’t have to fit the mold of coming from a family that is in agriculture to succeed in FFA,” the Detroit Lakes resident said.

When Engum was a freshman at Detroit Lakes High School, a teacher encouraged her to join FFA. She divulged, at that time, she “wasn’t in a good place” mentally. However, she respected the teacher and decided to follow the advice and join the extracurricular activity.

“After the first contest, I was hooked,” she recalled. “I don’t remember what the contest was, but I had fun.”

Having fun was what made a world of difference in Engum’s life. She noted that came from learning and, more so, from the other students in FFA.

Engum added that regardless of her knowledge of a subject or placement in a test, fellow FFA members were always welcoming and encouraging.

For example, she tried extemporaneous public speaking for a contest, which was outside of her comfort zone. She explained the contest allowed participants to pick three of 12 random speech topics. From the three, she had to pick one to give a five-minute speech on.

“You have 30 minutes to research the topic and come up with a speech,” she said. “I was not good at that one, but I had fun trying. The great thing about FFA is there is a lot of opportunity to learn.”

Mikayla Engum recently earned her FFA State Degree, which required a supervised agricultural experience (SAE). She dug into her career goals to create an SAE of teaching agriculture to elementary kids. Engum is hoping to collect the American Degree next. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Through the years, Engum has tried several other competitions, including livestock evaluation, cow evaluation, employment skills, parliamentary procedure and more. Each contest revealed she held an appreciation for learning about agricultural topics. After thinking about the teacher who helped her during her early teenage years, she said her career goal to become an agricultural educator was decided. Her career plans inspired her to earn her FFA State Degree.

“To apply for the State Degree, you need a certain amount of ag education, community service, time or money made in the SAE (supervised agricultural experience) …” she said. “There are a lot of things that go into the application.”

Engum decided to utilize her SAE experience to further test the waters in her career path. She began working alongside elementary school teachers, assisting with creating lesson plans, teaching and encouraging younger students to become involved in FFA.

“I taught in kindergarten and third grade at both elementary schools,” she said, adding the experience paired well with the school’s pathway program, which affords students with hands-on experience in potential career fields.

“I’ve enjoyed the experience and learned a lot about classroom management and time management,” she said. “Both will help me when I begin to apply for jobs and start working.”

Engum plans to also work toward her American Degree, as well as apply for a seat with the FFA regional office. Next fall, she will also become a full-time post-secondary enrollment option student at the University of Minnesota Crookston.