She says goodbye, and he says hello: United Way soon to have a new executive director

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time in 32 years, the United Way of Becker County will soon have a new executive director.

Audubon native LuAnn Porter, who has helmed the local nonprofit for more than three decades, is set to retire at the end of the week: Her last day on the job will be Friday, Dec. 16.

"Thirty-two years is a long time," Porter said, discussing her reasons for stepping down.

Though she has no set plans beyond spending some time at her winter home in Florida over the next few months, as well as spending more time with family, Porter does feel that she will need to continue finding ways to volunteer and make a difference in the community that has been her home since moving back to the area with her late husband, Bob, in 1982.

She applied for the job with the United Way shortly after she and Bob closed the drug store they had owned and operated together. Bob went on to work for the White Earth Public Health Pharmacy, "and the rest is history," Porter said.

After Bob passed away from cancer in 2012, Porter's work with the United Way helped her get through the loss. “When Bob passed away it was a godsend for me to have a reason to get up in the morning and do something with my life, because it wasn’t even in the furthest part of my mind to lose him so quickly,” she said in 2016, after being honored for 25 years of service with the organization. Now, however, she feels it is time to take a step back.

Porter feels she is leaving the organization in good hands, with former United Way Board President Terry Haus set to take over full-time as director and step into the role of organizing the many programs that were started under her tenure.

When she first started working for the United Way, Porter recalled, she didn't even have to come into the office every day, as much of the work she did organizing the nonprofit's three major fund drives — business, employee payroll and residential — could be done working from home. The organization has grown a bit since then, however.

"As I got more comfortable in the position, and seeing the needs, I started having some ideas," she said.

Under Porter's leadership, the United Way started up three major community events, which are still going strong: The Celebration of Heroes in April, the Day of Caring in May, and the Community Celebration in September. It also became the host agency for the Food-4-Thought Backpack Program, which distributes food-filled packs to children in need at schools in Detroit Lakes, Frazee and Lake Park-Audubon.

The longest-running of these programs is the Day of Caring, a community service project that got its start in the late 1990s. "This will be our 24th year coming up in 2023," Porter said.

In the beginning, the program included "strictly volunteers from local businesses, and we helped nonprofits like the Food Pantry, helping them clean and paint, and doing things like landscaping and washing their windows," Porter said.

It wasn't long until the schools got involved, however. This past May, more than 2,000 high school students, school staff and community volunteers from Detroit Lakes, Frazee-Vergas and Lake Park-Audubon went out into their prospective communities to do service projects. Those service projects included helping seniors and citizens with disabilities, veterans and families of active military members with home-based projects like washing windows, raking leaves and lawn and garden care, just to name a few.

The Celebration of Heroes, meanwhile, was started after the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, as a means of honoring local emergency service workers, law enforcement and firefighters as well as "everyday heroes" who make a difference in their communities, often behind the scenes.

The Community Celebration was started as a means of honoring and bringing awareness to the United Way's 32 partner agencies, after the door-to-door residential fundraising drive was discontinued in 2002 (now the fundraising for this portion of the drive is mainly done through bulk mailing, Porter noted).

"It was a massive effort," Porter said of the residential drive, which involved upwards of 250 United Way volunteers going door-to-door, asking for donations to support its programs. Concerned with both the efficiency and safety of this effort, she and longtime United Way volunteer Sue Braun came up with the idea of replacing the drive with a family-friendly community event that showcased the United Way's partner programs.

And the backpack program was started in response to a United Way strategic planning initiative and community needs assessment in 2006 that identified "feeding hungry kids" as one of three major areas where help was most needed — along with access to mental health care and child care, which remain as ongoing needs in the community to this day.

It started as a pilot project at Rossman Elementary School, and has since grown to include all Detroit Lakes Public Schools as well as schools in the Frazee and Lake Park-Audubon districts.

Porter is proud of the success of these initiatives, and while there are definitely many things about the job that she will miss, she feels the timing is right, and she is ready to let go of the reins that she has held since taking over for former director Lorna Porkinnen in 1991. "I was very torn (about whether to retire or not), but the deaths of my mother and sister, a week apart this past summer, put a lot of things in perspective," she explained. "It's a good feeling to know that these programs are solid and will sustain themselves with all the great volunteers the United Way has."

Since announcing her intention to step down this fall, Porter has been busy helping to ease the way for her successor: Former United Way Board President Terry Haus was brought on board in early November, after successfully applying and interviewing for the job. "I think he's going to be a really good fit," said Porter of Haus. "His background in and passion for serving people is second to none."

Terry Haus Contributed / Terry Haus

A native of St. Cloud and graduate of Concordia College, Haus moved from Moorhead to Detroit Lakes with his family 20 years ago, when his wife Mary "Buff" Haus got a job teaching at Detroit Lakes Public Schools, where she continues to work as a Spanish instructor. Their three children have grown up attending school in the district as well.

Besides four years of teaching health and physical education, and coaching at schools in Fargo and Battle Lake, Haus has also worked at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center, where he spent five years, first as a development director who worked to raise funds for the Backyard indoor playground project, and later as a programming director.

"That was my first job in Detroit Lakes," Haus said of his work at the DLCCC. Later, he went on to start up a company called Sculpture Hospitality, which audited bars in northern Minnesota and western North Dakota, before going to work for Dow Acoustics, a 40-year construction business specializing in acoustic ceilings that is based in Detroit Lakes.

"We've done work at the high school and the Boys and Girls Club (of Detroit Lakes)," Haus said.

For the past month and a half, he has been transitioning from that job to his new one with the United Way, working closely with Porter to ensure that the change in leadership goes as smoothly as possible.

"It's been nice to be able to see her (Porter) every day and walk everything through," he said, adding that he's also enjoyed seeing and hearing all the wonderful messages of support for LuAnn as she prepares for retirement. "It's been wonderful to see the impact that she's had, and I hope to be able to do the same. Thirty-two years ... there's not too many people who have been in a position for that long — and she's done it so well.

"I've gotten to know her over the last eight years (since joining the United Way board), and I know that if I ever need help, all I have to do is ask," he added. "Plus, our board is just wonderful. We have some outstanding members who really go above and beyond (what is expected)."