Sheriff's investigator Kathy Nguyen earns Deputy of the Year Award

DETROIT LAKES — Kathy Nguyen, an investigator with the Becker County Sheriff’s 0ffice, has been named Deputy Sheriff of the Year by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association.

“Her entire career has been based in Becker County,” Sheriff Todd Glander said in nominating Nguyen for the award. “The Becker County Sheriff's Office has been fortunate to have this 26-year veteran on staff!”

Nguyen started as a corrections officer with the Becker County Sheriff's Office in 1996, becoming a deputy sheriff in 1999.

Along with being a patrol deputy, Nguyen served as the department's crime prevention officer and use-of-force instructor. She was promoted to investigator in 2004.

Now the senior investigator at the sheriff's office, Nguyen still shows that passion for law enforcement.

During her career as an investigator, she has handled over 300 child sex and pornography crimes, along with working several high-profile cases. Glander said Nguyen is the "go-to" officer for fellow officers when it comes to the investigation of child sex crimes.

She uses a victim-focused approach when talking to the child, and brings sensitivity, understanding, and validation to the interview — building trust with the victim and their family. She also excels at keeping the victim and family informed as a case progresses.

"At this point in their experience, I can't change what has happened, but I can do my best to bring closure and justice to the survivor and their family," she said.

When thinking about past cases, Nguyen remembers a girl who reported a rape, then recanted it a short time later. This sequence happened a few times, and Nguyen knew something was wrong. She decided to visit with the child, who phoned the abuser with Nguyen by her side recording it. Their plan was a success: The abuser admitted to everything, and justice was later served.

Glander said that Nguyen “has a passion for working with children, senior citizens, the sexual assault response teams in Becker County, and the White Earth Tribal Police Department.”

She is an integral part of the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team and recently became coordinator of the county's TRIAD program — a partnership of law enforcement, senior citizens, and community groups. She continues to be involved with crime prevention projects, including working the sheriff's office information booth each year at the Becker County Fair.

Glander said that Nguyen arrives on duty every day “with public safety at the forefront.” He quotes a sheriff’s sergeant as saying “Kathy handles each call with professionalism and dignity, no matter how big or small the call is … She has an ‘I can’ and ‘I will’ attitude.”

Nguyen plays a vital role in all calls for service in Becker County, Glander added, due to her skill in negotiations to keep people safe, knowledge of the law, steady patience, and the ability to stay calm in the most stressful situations.

“She is a true leader in all aspects and a mentor for her fellow officers,” Glander said at a recent county board meeting where Nguyen was honored for her achievement. “Without hesitation, she remains dedicated to serving the citizens of Becker County and we are thrilled to show our appreciation for her hard work,” Glander said. “Kathy Nguyen, we are inspired by your passion, and thank you for your constant hard work in keeping our public safe!”

The Minnesota Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award is presented to a deputy nominated by their sheriff for actions and performance over a sustained period of time that is significantly above average-expected performance, and contributes to the betterment of the office and community, according to the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association website.