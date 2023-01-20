STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Sheriff's office investigating allegedly missing funds from city of Audubon

According to a sheriff's office dispatch report, a caller reported $7,235 in allegedly missing funds from the city of Audubon on Jan. 10 and believed the previous clerk "wrote herself a check."

DLPF web graphic Audubon welcome sign 2020
(Robert Williams / Tribune)
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
January 20, 2023 02:42 PM
DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating $7,235 in allegedly missing funds, according to a Becker County Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch report.

On Jan. 10 at 12:38 p.m. Shallene Stephenson, the current clerk-treasurer for Audubon, reported the allegedly missing funds on behalf of the city and said she believed the previous clerk "wrote herself a check," according to the report.

The city's former clerk-treasurer, Stephanie Poegel, 44, of Lake Park, left her position in December 2022 and was hired as the city administrator for the city of Frazee.

During a Jan. 9 meeting of the Audubon City Council, Patrick Bakken, an attorney who represents the city of Audubon, said members discussed a possible payroll discrepancy.

"At the meeting, (council members) approved the disbursement of payrolls," said Bakken. "So, they did discuss whether there was a discrepancy in what she paid herself."

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said, "The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office."

Both Poegel and Stephenson declined to comment.

Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
