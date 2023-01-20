Sheriff's office investigating allegedly missing funds from city of Audubon

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating $7,235 in allegedly missing funds, according to a Becker County Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch report.

On Jan. 10 at 12:38 p.m. Shallene Stephenson, the current clerk-treasurer for Audubon, reported the allegedly missing funds on behalf of the city and said she believed the previous clerk "wrote herself a check," according to the report.

The city's former clerk-treasurer, Stephanie Poegel, 44, of Lake Park, left her position in December 2022 and was hired as the city administrator for the city of Frazee.

During a Jan. 9 meeting of the Audubon City Council, Patrick Bakken, an attorney who represents the city of Audubon, said members discussed a possible payroll discrepancy.

"At the meeting, (council members) approved the disbursement of payrolls," said Bakken. "So, they did discuss whether there was a discrepancy in what she paid herself."

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said, "The incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office."

Both Poegel and Stephenson declined to comment.