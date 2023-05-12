99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Shoe Sensation opens in Detroit Lakes

The shoe retailer is located at 1657 U.S. Highway 10 and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SS manager.jpg
Vickie Ellingson of Detroit Lakes holds the official first $1 plaque gifted to Shoe Sensation on behalf of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce. Ellingson is the general manager of the new shoe store that opened in the strip mall located at 1657 U.S. Highway 10.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 2:23 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Shoe Sensation is officially open in Detroit Lakes. After a long hiatus of not having a shoe store in town, lakes area residents can forgo the hour drive to a larger city and shop locally.

Shoe Sensation had 230 stores nationwide, and was proud to welcome Detroit Lakes as its 231st store, said Shoe Sensation CFO Eddie Price. During the grand opening ceremony Friday, May 12, Price explained customers can try on shoes right off the shelf, or enjoy full-service assistance with foot size measurements and help finding the right size shoe.

SS crew.jpg
Shoe Sensation in Detroit Lakes had its grand opening Friday, May 12. Members from the Shoe Sensation corporate office came to celebrate, including (from left) Frank Sabo, market sales director in Ohio, Theresa Borgen, market president, and Eddie Price, CFO.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Price added the company may be nationally known, but it is also known for being an active member of the local community it serves.

“It’s all about keeping it local,” he said. “We want to be involved in charities, city events, first responders, police departments — if there is something going on, we want to be a part of it.”

SS ribbon.jpg
Members of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed Shoe Sensation representatives to town with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the store's grand opening on Friday, May 12.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Theresa Borgen, the market president for Shoe Sensation, said the business had looked for a location in Detroit Lakes the past several years. With persistence and patience, she said they are “excited to finally be here.”

Shoe Sensation in Detroit Lakes will be managed by Vickie Ellingson. She will oversee about a dozen employees. Ellingson grew up in Cosmos, Minnesota, and moved to Willmar, Minnesota, to raise her three children, all of whom are now adults. Ellingson said she moved to Detroit Lakes about three years ago to be closer to some of her grandchildren.

Shoe Sensation is located at 1657 U.S. Highway 10 and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoes.jpg
Shoe Sensation offers a variety of work shoes (steel toe, non-slip, static dissipating and more), dress shoes, sandals, sneakers and footwear for all occasions and fashions.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



