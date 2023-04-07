Shoe Sensation to open in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Shoe Sensation is set to open in Detroit Lakes by May 12 in the strip mall near Walmart.

Benedict Hoge, the market sales director for Shoe Sensation, said the company has been interested in opening a store in the city for the past “four or five years.” However, the preferred location near high-traffic chain stores was not available, until recently.

When space at the strip mall (located at 1657 U.S. Highway 10) opened, Shoe Sensation headquarters was contacted and a deal was struck. Work is now ongoing to stock the store with shoes.

“We are a family shoe store that carries shoes for all ages, from crib to adults,” Hoge said.

Shoppers will find work shoes (steel toe, non-slip, static dissipating and more), dress shoes, sandals, sneakers and footwear for all occasions and fashions. They do carry a wide variety of name-brand shoes, Hoge said. Shoe prices range from $5 to $150, with the average pair of shoes costing $50.

“Our target for the store’s grand opening is May 12,” Hoge said, adding the doors may open before then to train staff for the big day. “We believe in guest service … and are not there for your pocketbook, but to provide our guests with a great experience.”

Shoe Sensation (red marker) is joining the businesses in the mall along U.S. Highway 10, near Walmart. Google Maps

Shoe Sensations has seven other stores in the state, with most located in smaller cities like Detroit Lakes. Hoge said the city size is a mindful choice of the business. Smaller towns often see potential customers driving an hour or more to get shoes. In addition to reducing travel time, Hoge said the company donates to the city it serves through charities and other local foundations.

Hoge added the same small-town values the business offers its customers, it provides to its employees. He noted one perk includes family-wide discounts.

“Even if they work one day a week, their whole family will get a discount that could save them hundreds every year,” Hoge said, noting they are looking to hire up to 10 people.

He encouraged anyone interested in joining the Shoe Sensation team to visit www.shoesensation.com/careers.

Hoge said for the first 90 days store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

During the first three months, the customer traffic flow will be monitored and adjusted to ensure they are available when their customers shop.