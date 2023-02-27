Shopko Optical opens at Washington Square Mall

DETROIT LAKES — Shopko Optical is now open in the Washington Square Mall, 830 Washington Ave.

The business has hundreds of stores in 13 states. The Detroit Lakes branch was added when Shopko Optical purchased Midwest Vision Centers.

General Manager Laurie Erdall said Midwest Vision Centers was originally Jerry’s Optical until about seven or so years ago. She explained when the former store owner, Myrel Neumann, decided it was time to retire, he sold the business to Shopko Optical. After the deal was finalized, renovations were made to the store with customers in mind. For example, the selection of frames was increased, which provided a lower starting price point.

“Now, we have lenses starting at $70,” Erdall said. “Before our lenses started at about $109, so that is a substantial difference.”

Shopko Optical, formally Midwest Vision Centers, has four employees at the Detroit Lakes store, including longtime Optometrist Robert McCamy. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

She was proud to announce popular frame brands were also added to the line-up, including Maui Jim sunglasses.

“Maui Jim is a very popular brand that people have been asking us about,” Erdall said. “We are also proud to offer Zeiss lenses, which can be found in high-end cameras, telescopes and now, our eyeglasses.”

While the store has seen some changes, longtime Optometrist Robert McCamy is still providing comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and LASIK and cataract co-management services.

Erdall said appointments can be made at the store Monday through Thursday from 9-5:30 p.m., by calling 218-847-2127 or online at www.shopko.com.

“The doctor works Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,” Erdall said. “We look forward to helping you, from exams to finding the perfect frames or contacts.”