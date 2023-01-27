STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Sierra Link joins Essentia Health Urgent Care in Detroit Lakes

“I have experienced first-hand the high-quality care that Essentia’s experts provide, and I wanted to be part of that team and culture,” Link said in a news release.

Sierra Link (edited).jpg
Sierra Link
Contributed/Jeff Frey
News Staff
By News Staff
January 27, 2023 10:07 AM
DETROIT LAKES — Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes has hired Sierra Link, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in urgent care.

“I have experienced first-hand the high-quality care that Essentia’s experts provide, and I wanted to be part of that team and culture,” Link said in a news release. “I’ve lived in Fargo for almost 10 years, but I am so excited to move closer to family and the beautiful area of Detroit Lakes!”

Link received her medical education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I enjoy being able to help patients find answers to their medical concerns and get them back to their daily routine as quickly as possible,” said Link. “I hope to promote a comfortable environment where patients can feel listened to and like their questions have been answered.”

To see Link’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

