Skiing: Seventy-four skiers hit the trails at 42nd Buena Vista Snowjourn

BEMIDJI — The 42nd Buena Vista Snowjourn cross-country ski event drew 74 participants on Saturday, Jan. 14, some coming from as far away as Alaska.

The event offered participants the opportunity to ski in a 12-kilometer classical and skate race and a variable distance tour up to 12 kilometers. The 12-kilometer course ran on the west side of the Minnesota Finlandia Ski Marathon course.

Kira Wolf of Detroit Lakes and Ryan Rogers of Bemidji won the 12-kilometer freestyle races. Kerrie Berg of Bemidji and Leif Ronnander of Bemidji were the winners in the 12-kilometer classic races. Rylee Story of Turtle River and Blake Dewitt of Bemidji were the 5-kilometer middle school race winners.

Awards were presented to the top male and female finishers in the 12-kilometer classic and skate races, as well as the top middle school finishers.

The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn award, given to an individual selected for demonstrating long-term support and commitment to cross country skiing in the Bemidji area, was presented during the event. Awards were also presented in honor of Wanda Arenz.

Here's a look at the results:

ADVERTISEMENT

12-kilometer freestyle

Female

1. Kira Wolf, 17, Detroit Lakes, 38:02

2. Regan Dewitt, 18, Bemidji, 38:51

3. Mia Hoffmann, 16, Bemidji, 38:53

4. Hannah Vanassse, 31, Bemidji, 42:04

5. Lisa Martin, 54, Bemidji, 49:19

6. Arika Johnson, 47, Devils Lake, N.D., 49:26

7. Faye Calvert, 16, Bemidji, 51:26

8. Pamela Moen, 17, Bemidji, 51:44

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Claire Story, 15, Turtle River, 56:35

10. Ellie Karger, 15, Bemidji, 1:05:38

11. Beth Grundy, 30, Cass Lake, 1:06:37

Male

1. Ryan Rogers, 43, Bemidji, 32:55

2. Jay Richards, 52, Callaway 32:56

3. Louis Morrissey, 18, Bemidji, 35:08

4. Cooper Kuzel, 17, Laporte, 35:18

5. Paul Johnson, 52, Grand Forks ND, 35:19

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Jonathan Schupp, 68, Park Rapids 38:14

7. Josiah Hendrickson, 34, Bemidji, 42:03

8. Allen Overturf, 55, Maple Plain, 42:14

9. John Mueller, 49, Bemidji, 43:13

10. Ray Robinson, 52, Anchorage, Ala., 44:56

11. Jon Shorter, 65, Bemidji, 46:32

12. Peter Mathews, 14, Bemidji, 47:26

13. Leo Mathews, 16, Bemidji, 47:38

14. Nate Mathews, 48, Bemidji, 47:41

15. Keith Krantz, 51, Elk River, 49:31

16. Philip Hodapp, 15, Bemidji, 50:47

17. Myles McDaniel, 35, Bemidji, 51:35

18. Craig Moen, 40, Bemidji, 51:51

19. Cameron Francisco, 10, Cass Lake, 1:06:34

12-kilometer classic

Female

1. Kerrie Berg, 43, Bemidji, 39:23

2. Anna Askelson, 17, Frazee, 43:15

3. Julie Robinson, 54, Anchorage AK, 51:13

4. Madison Blahut, 16, Detroit Lakes, 51:41

5. Casey Story, 15, Turtle River, 59:51

6. Michelle Naylor, 40, Minneapolis, 1:05:38

7. Katie Carter, 50, Bemidji, 1:32:38

8. Stephannie Schiro, 48, Baudette, 1:50:01

Male

1. Leif Ronnander, 35, Bemidji, 38:44

2. Dylan Ramstad Skoyles, 30, Detroit Lakes, 39:02

3. Michael Meehlhause, 33, Bemidji, 40:33

4. Ryan Aylesworth, 47, Bemidji, 41:57

5. Dan Josephson, 44, Detroit Lakes, 44:05

6. Dan Rogers, 61, Guthrie, 48:06

7. Pedro Pesta, 58, Deer River, 49:00

8. Brenton Nistler, 18, Bemidji, 53:08

9. David Harrington, 63, Turtle River, 55:26

10. Wayne Goeken, 66, Erskine, 1:09:23

11. John King, 76, Long Prairie, 1:19:19

12. Yilikal Schiro, 16, Baudette, 1:30:36