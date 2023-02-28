Snow emergency for Detroit Lakes starts at midnight

DETROIT LAKES — Looks like March is coming in like a lion – and with snow and wind in the forecast, Detroit Lakes has declared a snow emergency starting at midnight tonight.

No parking is allowed on city streets starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

“During this time, there shall be no parking on any city street until the street has been completely cleared,” according to the news release. “Please plan accordingly. Landlords, please work with your tenants who may be parking on the street for alternative parking tomorrow. During a snow emergency, parking regulations will be enforced, and towing may occur. The cost and expense of towing and impounding are the responsibility of the vehicle owner.”

A parked and ticketed car on the north side of Detroit Lakes. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The snow emergency was spurred by a National Weather Service winter weather advisory for Becker, Otter Tail, Hubbard, Wadena and Grant counties, including the cities of Detroit Lakes, Perham, Wadena, Park Rapids, Wolf Lake, Fergus Falls, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. There may be large snowfall differences across these counties, with the heaviest snow coming tonight, and the highest amounts expected in the Fergus Falls to Wadena corridor.

The National Weather Service warns that travel may be difficult. Falling snow and blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility, and the hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

The winter weather advisory is from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.