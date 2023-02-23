Snow emergency on Friday: No street parking in Detroit Lakes starting at midnight tonight

DETROIT LAKES — A snow emergency has been declared in Detroit Lakes starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

During this time, no parking is allowed on any city street until the street has been completely cleared.

Please plan accordingly: Landlords are asked to work with tenants who may be parking on the street for alternative parking on Friday. During a snow emergency, parking regulations will be enforced, and towing and impounding may occur at the vehicle owner’s expense, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.