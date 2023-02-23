99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, February 23

Snow emergency on Friday: No street parking in Detroit Lakes starting at midnight tonight

During a snow emergency, parking regulations will be enforced, and towing and impounding may occur at the vehicle owner’s expense.

parked car (edited).jpg
A parked and ticketed car on the north side of Detroit Lakes earlier this winter.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
February 23, 2023 11:02 AM

DETROIT LAKES — A snow emergency has been declared in Detroit Lakes starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

During this time, no parking is allowed on any city street until the street has been completely cleared.

Please plan accordingly: Landlords are asked to work with tenants who may be parking on the street for alternative parking on Friday. During a snow emergency, parking regulations will be enforced, and towing and impounding may occur at the vehicle owner’s expense, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

