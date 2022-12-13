Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow emergency to take effect Wednesday, Dec. 14; no street parking until cleared

No parking on city streets is allowed until they are cleared.

Snow plow
A Minnesota Department of transportation snowplow cleared snow from Highway 59 north of Detroit Lakes Tuesday morning after Mother Nature dumped a foot of snow on the area. Brian Basham/Record
News Staff
By News Staff
December 13, 2022 11:28 AM
DETROIT LAKES — A snow emergency event will take effect on Wednesday, Dec. 14 starting at 12:01 a.m., according to a Detroit Lakes Police Department Facebook post.

Once in effect, parking is not allowed on city streets or in alleys until they cleared, the post said.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
