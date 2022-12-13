Snow emergency to take effect Wednesday, Dec. 14; no street parking until cleared
No parking on city streets is allowed until they are cleared.
DETROIT LAKES — A snow emergency event will take effect on Wednesday, Dec. 14 starting at 12:01 a.m., according to a Detroit Lakes Police Department Facebook post.
Once in effect, parking is not allowed on city streets or in alleys until they cleared, the post said.
