Snow makeup days may melt into e-learning

DETROIT LAKES — Snow makeup days in Detroit Lakes may be short-lived.

During a Detroit Lakes School Board work session on Monday, Feb. 13, the group reconsidered utilizing e-learning days in lieu of makeup days for the next school year. The concept was initially given the cold shoulder by a majority of board members at the Dec. 6, 2022 meeting.

However, new board members were elected in November and took their seats in January. Since, many board members reported having conversations with parents in the district that favored e-learning in place of makeup days.

During discussions, it was asked if makeup days could remain for elementary students, while other grades utilized e-learning.

Superintendent Mark Jenson explained the split option for e-learning was not available, as all teachers are under the same contract.

Board members each shared experiences, opinions and concerns about e-learning replacing makeup days for the next school year. Speaking favorably were board members Mary Rotter, April Thomas, Amy Erickson and Mickey Okeson, while board members Jennifer Pedersen and John Steffl favored makeup days.

No vote is taken or decision made at a school board work session. Therefore, the board may review the e-learning option at its regular monthly meeting set for Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in M State Room C101.

Board Chair John Steffl and board member Jennifer Pedersen favor having snow days and not e-learning for next year's school session. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

E-learning plans in review

Minnesota State statute 120A.414 allows up to five e-learning days per school year. However, the Detroit Lakes School District requested only three e-learning days per year be offered. Any additional snow days would become traditional makeup days that require the missed day to be made up, either by making a scheduled vacation day into a school day or by extending the school year.

During a regular board meeting held in December 2022, school administrators presented plans for what e-learning days would look like on days when weather didn’t allow students to safely get to school.

At the elementary, if inclement weather is predicted, teachers can provide students with a packet of materials to take home the day before.

The school work may ask a student to build a fort in their room, read a book inside the fort, go outside and build a snowman and so forth. Students may be required to take a photograph of each item on the list to show they completed the assignment.

Every teacher in both elementary schools was assigned 12 students to contact via phone on e-learning days. During the contact with a student, assistance and encouragement with assignments can be communicated. The teacher would also be tasked with gauging a student's social-emotional health.

It was noted during the December presentation that elementary teachers would also be available during and after the school day to assist with assignments.

The middle school students would get their assignments through Schoology or Google Classroom, which are school-based learning resources. Video-based classes would be offered. While teachers could host a virtual meeting for students, there would not be a live online class that students would be required to attend.

The high school and alternative learning center would follow the same model as the middle school.

During the December board meeting, it was noted attendance would be taken at 8:30 a.m., and any student without internet access would be provided the opportunity to make up classwork upon returning to school.