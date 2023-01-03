99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Snow removal for these Detroit Lakes streets tonight after midnight

The streets will be marked with No Parking signs, and all vehicles must be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. or they may be towed.

snow sign.JPG
A temporary No Parking sign used for snow removal in Detroit Lakes.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
January 03, 2023 12:07 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Public Works employees will be doing snow roll-up starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It is expected to be done by about 9 a.m.

rollup map Tuesday, Jan. 3 (edited).png
The red lines indicate the snow roll-up routes planned for tonight in Detroit Lakes after midnight. Don't park on these streets or your vehicle may get towed.
Contributed/City of Detroit Lakes Public Works

These streets will be affected:

  • Frazee Street from Roosevelt Avenue to Oak Grove Avenue.
  • Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 34.
  • Main Street from Washington Avenue to Davis Avenue.
  • Grant Street from Davis Avenue to Lake Avenue.
  • McKinley Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 10.
  • Holmes Street from McKinley Avenue to West Avenue.

The streets will be marked with No Parking signs, and all vehicles must be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. or they may be towed, according to a news release from Public Works.

