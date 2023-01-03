Snow removal for these Detroit Lakes streets tonight after midnight
The streets will be marked with No Parking signs, and all vehicles must be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. or they may be towed.
DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Public Works employees will be doing snow roll-up starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It is expected to be done by about 9 a.m.
These streets will be affected:
- Frazee Street from Roosevelt Avenue to Oak Grove Avenue.
- Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 34.
- Main Street from Washington Avenue to Davis Avenue.
- Grant Street from Davis Avenue to Lake Avenue.
- McKinley Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 10.
- Holmes Street from McKinley Avenue to West Avenue.
