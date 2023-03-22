Snow removal starts at midnight for these Detroit Lakes streets

DETROIT LAKES — Plow crews with the City of Detroit Lakes will be doing snow roll-up work on Thursday, March 23 from 12:01 a.m. until around 9 a.m.

The streets will be marked with No Parking signs, but parking may resume once the street has been cleared. Vehicles blocking these streets could be impounded.

To help provide for the orderly and safe clearing of city streets, the city is asking that all vehicles, trailers, and garbage-recycling cans be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will be working on these streets:

