Snow removal starts at midnight for these Detroit Lakes streets

Plow crews with the City of Detroit Lakes will be doing snow roll-up work on Thursday, March 23 from 12:01 a.m. until around 9 a.m.

snow rollup for March 23.png
The lines indicate show roll-up routes starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 23 in Detroit Lakes.
Contributed map/City of Detroit Lakes
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 3:34 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Plow crews with the City of Detroit Lakes will be doing snow roll-up work on Thursday, March 23 from 12:01 a.m. until around 9 a.m.

The streets will be marked with No Parking signs, but parking may resume once the street has been cleared. Vehicles blocking these streets could be impounded.

To help provide for the orderly and safe clearing of city streets, the city is asking that all vehicles, trailers, and garbage-recycling cans be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will be working on these streets:

  • Frazee Street from Roosevelt Avenue to Oak Grove Avenue.
  • Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 34.
  • Grant Street from Washington Avenue to Davis Avenue.
  • Main Street from Davis Avenue to Lake Avenue.
  • Holmes Street from McKinley Avenue to West Avenue.
  • Lake Avenue from Frazee Street to Holmes Street.
  • Minnesota Avenue from Frazee Street to Holmes Street.
  • Summit Avenue from Frazee Street to Holmes Street.
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
