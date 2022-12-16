Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Snow roll-up work starts early Monday morning in Detroit Lakes

The streets will be marked with No Parking signs, and all parked vehicles must be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. or they may be towed.

snow rollup sign (1).jpg
A temporary No Parking sign used by Detroit Lakes Public Works to let people know not to park on the street because of overnight snow removal. <br/>
Nathan Bowe/Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
December 16, 2022 02:51 PM
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Public Works Department will be doing snow roll-up work starting on Monday, Dec.19 and continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Snow roll-up involves removing excess snow from boulevards using payloaders and dump trucks, and will start at 12:01 a.m. on Monday morning on these stretches of roadway:

  • Frazee Street from Roosevelt Avenue to Oak Grove Avenue.
  • Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 34.
  • Main Street from Washington Avenue to Davis Avenue.
  • Grant Street from Davis Avenue to Lake Avenue.
  • McKinley Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 10.
  • Holmes Street from McKinley Avenue to West Avenue.

The streets will be marked with temporary No Parking signs, and all parked vehicles must be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. or they may be towed, according to a news release from the city.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
