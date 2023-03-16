Snow rollup on parts of Willow Street starts at midnight -- move your cars

DETROIT LAKES — The City of Detroit Lakes will be doing snow roll-up starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 17. Estimated end time is 9 a.m.

Locations are: Willow Street from Jackson Avenue to Cheryl Avenue.

The streets will be marked with No Parking signs. Parking may resume once the street has been cleared. Vehicles blocking these streets could be impounded.

To help provide for the orderly and safe clearing of city streets, the city asks that all vehicles, trailers, and garbage-recycling cans be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m.