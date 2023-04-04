50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Some Essentia Health clinics closed due to bad weather

Clinics in the Detroit Lakes area closed at noon Tuesday, April 4, and will remain closed through Wednesday. This includes optometry and the optical shops in Detroit Lakes.

campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:10 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Due to inclement weather, the following Essentia Health clinics in the Detroit Lakes area closed at noon Tuesday, April 4, and will remain closed through Wednesday. This includes optometry and the optical shops in Detroit Lakes.

Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes and the Essentia Health-Detroit Lakes Pharmacy will also be closed on Wednesday.

Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments or – when possible – convert to a virtual visit . For more information about immediate care, please click here .

Also, please note that Essentia hospitals do not close because of weather, and emergency rooms remain open 24/7.

Additional weather-related updates will be posted at essentiahealth.org .

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
snow ticket (edited).jpg
Local
Plows will be out tonight: Snow Emergency issued in Detroit Lakes
April 04, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Snow plow
Local
No travel advised in portions of northwest Minnesota
April 04, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
county attorney (edited).jpg
Local
DL police investigator and assistant Becker County attorney honored for their role in arson conviction
April 04, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
0C7A4803 (2).JPG
Local
Thirsty beer drinkers and more than a dozen breweries highlight Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event
April 04, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
AH.jpg
Local
Laker defends title at vocal competition
April 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man appeals 13-year prison term for meth handed down in Becker County
April 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
0C7A4743 (2).JPG
Local
Artwork of area kids on display at Washington Square Mall, part of Week of the Young Child
April 03, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling