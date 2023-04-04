Some Essentia Health clinics closed due to bad weather

DETROIT LAKES — Due to inclement weather, the following Essentia Health clinics in the Detroit Lakes area closed at noon Tuesday, April 4, and will remain closed through Wednesday. This includes optometry and the optical shops in Detroit Lakes.



Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes and the Essentia Health-Detroit Lakes Pharmacy will also be closed on Wednesday.

Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments or – when possible – convert to a virtual visit . For more information about immediate care, please click here .

Also, please note that Essentia hospitals do not close because of weather, and emergency rooms remain open 24/7.

Additional weather-related updates will be posted at essentiahealth.org .