Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Spanky's Stone Hearth to change ownership after almost 20 years

Spanky's Stone Hearth owner Josh Hanson announced today that three of the restaurant's tenured employees would be purchasing the business together, effective May 1, 2023.

Spankys New Owners 1.jpg
A trio of tenured Spanky's Stone Hearth employees — from left, Michael Kasper, Jared Faul and Matthew Hanson — will become the new owners of the rural Vergas restaurant on May 1, 2023. They are in the process of purchasing the business from Josh Hanson, who has been the owner-proprietor of Spanky's since 2005.
Contributed / Spanky's Stone Hearth
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
December 14, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VERGAS — A long-standing lakes country staple, Spanky’s Stone Hearth, will soon be under new ownership.

The rural Vergas restaurant, a popular destination for fine dining in the lakes area, will change hands from current owner and proprietor Josh Hanson to tenured employees Matthew Hanson, Michael Kasper and Jared Faul as of May 1, 2023.

More Spanky's Stone Hearth stories
spankys-four-course-meal-101122.png
Local
A 4-course, 4-star success: Spanky's hosts meal and wine pairing event for 150 hungry patrons
As ticket holders began filing into Spanky's Stone Hearth in Vergas, Minn. for a four-course meal and wine pairing event, presented by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary, on Oct. 11, they expected a delicious evening of adventure for their palates and Head Chef Michael Kasper provided everything they craved.
October 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Business
The Essentials: Bartender takes on new duties to keep Spanky's running
June 02, 2020 06:00 AM
Business
Couple enjoys 'date night' parking lot picnic to support Spanky's
April 02, 2020 06:00 AM
Business
Spanky's 'blown away by the support' for new food truck
May 04, 2020 06:00 AM

The trio of new owners has no immediate plans to make major changes in the restaurant, which will continue to operate under its current name and concept.

“Our intention is to honor the time and tradition that Josh has created over the last almost 20 years, and continue to provide an excellent experience for our guests,” said Matthew Hanson. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue the legacy he built, at an amazing location and with a fantastic staff. Jared, Mike and I have been working in-step for the last decade and are eager for this next chapter to begin.”

They added that each of them brings different strengths to the business. "Right now, Mike is our kitchen manager, Matthew runs the bar and I run the reservations at the front end," said Faul, adding that they will continue to operate in those areas as owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Looking forward to slowing down'

Josh Hanson, meanwhile, plans to continue working at Spanky's, as an employee, while maintaining ownership of the Spanky's building site and property on Rose Lake. "I'm back to being on the payroll," he joked, adding, “It is my great pleasure to be able to provide an opportunity of ownership for these three hard-working, talented and loyal employees to continue the long-established footprint we’ve created here at Spanky’s Stone Hearth.

Josh Hanson.jpg
Josh Hanson, owner and proprietor of Spanky's Stone Hearth since 2005, will step down from that role on May 1, 2023, handing over the keys to the popular rural Vergas restaurant to tenured employees Matthew Hanson, Michael Kasper and Jared Faul.
Contributed / Geneva Nodland / Spotlight

"Over the years, I’ve worked in every position the restaurant has to offer and I’m confident in Matt, Michael and Jared’s ability to own and operate at the highest of standards. After almost 20 years I’m looking forward to slowing down a bit, spending time with my family and continuing to support and elevate our community.”

A Vergas native, Hanson and his wife, Megan, are raising their two young children — sons Huck, 6, and Walker, 3 — in the Frazee-Vergas community.

With this change, Hanson's tenure at the restaurant will come full circle, as he worked there under past owners Chuck and Brenda Minge for many years before purchasing the popular supper club in 2005, at age 26. A self-taught chef, entrepreneur and wine connoisseur, Hanson "has evolved the restaurant, menu and concept throughout his proprietorship, introducing many new flavors and ideas to the Frazee-Vergas lakes area," as was stated in a press release announcing the ownership change.

Some of those innovations have included the customer-favorite “Trust Me” menu option, intricate wine and cocktail pairing dinners, expansive on-site gardens, and locally-raised, prime grade beef. Additionally, Hanson has created a successful catering operation , a food truck entity serving unique and inspired street eats and an extensive, well-curated wine collection . In late 2019, the restaurant even released its own cookbook .

Spankys Cookbook.JPG
The Spanky's Stone Hearth Cookbook, released in December 2019, includes 250 pages of full-color photos, stories and recipes from the restaurant's 75-year history in the lakes area.
Contributed / Spanky's Stone Hearth

Though Hanson has had many successes in his long career with Spanky's, there has also been adversity: In late summer 2010, a kitchen roof fire gutted the restaurant building that had stood in the same Rose Lake location since 1946, when it first opened under the name Stone Hearth Hilltop Lounge. They were able to rebuild and reopen a year later, however, becoming more successful than ever.

More about Spanky's 2010 fire
News
Vergas restaurant likely a 'total loss' after fire
VERGAS, Minn. - A fire at Spanky's Stone Hearth and Hilltop Lounge north of Vergas about 1:15 a.m. Saturday caused extensive damage, and the restaurant will likely be a "total loss," the restaurant's owner said.
August 16, 2010 06:27 AM
 · 
By  DL News Staff
News
Fire closes Spanky's on Rose Lake
August 17, 2010 11:47 PM
News
Spanky's announces rebuilding plans
October 06, 2010 02:22 PM
News
Spanky's Stone Hearth to re-open May 4
April 22, 2011 03:09 PM
Business
Lakeside Hangouts: Spanky's rises from fire's ashes
June 15, 2011 07:46 AM

"There are a lot of different ways to handle adversity when it's thrown at you," Hanson said in a 2011 interview with The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. "We chose to take the high road and improve on a bad situation."

The restaurant has been a popular destination for lakes-area diners, as it is a multi-year winner in the Detroit Lakes Tribune's "Best of the Lakes" awards competition, voted on by readers. Some of its awards have included Best Fine Dining Restaurant; Best Wine List; Best Cocktail; Best Dessert; Best Ribs; and Best Catering. It has also earned an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYVERGASBUSINESSRESTAURANTS AND BARSFOOD
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter