That special wood creation for homes and businesses

DETROIT LAKES — Remodeling your house and need to match some unique crown molding? Or maybe you’re building a new home and want unique stair railing, trim, baseboard, molding, shiplap or other woodwork?

Talk to Nick Olson, owner of Country Wood Products & Services in Audubon. He handles commercial work as well, but also welcomes walk-in traffic at his large showroom at 656 Fourth St. across from the Elementary School in Audubon.

Olson works a lot with custom-home builders. “They're probably my biggest customers,” he said. He also works with design-build architects, and he does commercial woodwork – he is now creating some large, unique curved and circular pieces for a casino project in South Dakota.

Nick Olson with the front entrance door he made for a Blarney Stone Pub. Contributed / Country Wood Products

It involves a lot of intricate crown molding, with build-ups, curved wood, and LED lighting inside.

He does tongue-and-groove shiplap, round window trim and other unique woodworking projects, using hardwoods like ash, white oak, knotty alder, and rustic hickory – which are usually stained or clear-coated. “Natural woods have surged,” he said.

Which isn’t to say he doesn’t still do a lot with the more common southern yellow poplar, which can be stained, but is more often painted. “Yellow poplar is the largest percentage of what we process,” he said. “A painted true hardwood molding is going to have a different feel to it than particle board molding at a big box store,” he said.

This distinctive rounded door trim work was made by Nick Olson of Country Wood Products. Contributed / Country Wood Products

Using different types of wood, he does a lot of custom moldings — both larger than average and smaller than average, depending on the size of the room and the style the customer wants.

That processing work got a lot faster and easier about 10 months ago, when he replaced his old five-head molder with a brand new Weinig Profimat 50 six-head molder.

Now, he said, “the quality of the product we produce is going to be better than anything else in the market – and not so far off on price, either.”

Nick Olson in his shop with some of the curved pieces made by Country Wood Products for a casino project in South Dakota. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A molder is a cutting machine. The heads are metal cylinders with detachable blades that – in this case – spin around at 7,000 revolutions per minute. He can feed in a length of raw timber and have it come out shaved down to size, intricately shaped, and surprisingly smooth — all done quickly and easily.

The new molder can cut 5 to 30 meters of wood in a minute, depending on the type of wood and complexity of the cut. “The molder can make any of the running feet material – door casings, baseboard, crown molding, wainscoting, tongue-and-groove paneling, even flooring,” he said.

“It’s been a game changer,” he said. “It’s night and day,” over the 1980s-era molder he had been using.

The new Weinig Profimat 50 six-head molder. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The new molder has cut his set-up time by about 75%, it’s about 50% faster, and “the finished quality out of the molder is considerably better,” so there is much less touch up work needed, Olson said.

He recently completed a job involving custom-sized ash nickel-gapped shiplapping. “Our customers are amazed,” he said. “We had a two-week turnaround … not a lot of people have the know-how, equipment and ability to produce something like this.”

His goal is to have as much raw wood — alder, hard maple, white oak, walnut, and more — on hand in his 20,000-square-foot warehouse-shop-showroom as is feasible. That way he can easily make whatever the customer needs.

The showroom at Country Wood Products in Audubon. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The key to any molder, of course, is the ability to create unique blades – called ‘knives’ in the trade – that attach to the spinning heads and cut the woodwork in whatever design the customer needs.

Olson has the equipment to make the knives, too. It’s called a profile grinder, and works sort of like a heavy-duty key-making machine. He first feeds the design into his computer numerical control router to create a template, which the profile grinder then follows to make a new blade.

Sitting next to the molder on his shop floor is a Diehl straight-line ripsaw, which he uses to cut pieces of wood (called “blanks”) out of raw standard-length lumber. The blanks then go into the molder. “Everything has to go through the molder,” he said.

He also has a large Timesaver sander, but says wood comes out of the new molder so smooth that the sander isn’t always needed anymore

The showroom at Country Wood Products and Services in Audubon. The moosewas created by owner Nick Olson using his computerized router equipment. Nathan Bowe/Summer Home Magazine

Olson’s background was in construction equipment, and he bought Country Wood Products & Services a few months before COVID-19 struck, so he had a challenging first year or so.

Fortunately, he had a lot of freedom running a parts department for five years at a large equipment implement firm — which was a lot like running his own business, he said. “Without that, owning this business would have been very, very difficult,” he said. Even so, he added, “it’s been challenging — I had to learn the industry better — I spent the first 18 months getting my arms around the industry and where we wanted to go with it.”

The showroom at Country Wood Products. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

But he now has a strong understanding of the business, his shop and showroom are organized the way he likes them, he has an updated sawdust-collection system, business is good and things are looking up.

He has a full-time employee, Nick Hanson, and a part-time bookkeeper, Shelly Dillon.

“It’s a constant work in progress,” Olson said, “but the past year or so, it’s been getting fun.”