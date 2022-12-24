Spirits of loved ones rekindled at Christmas

DETROIT LAKES — Julie Miller grew up on the move. Her father, Byron, was in the Navy — a 20-year veteran. Her mother, JoAnn, was a dedicated wife and mother. Together, they welcomed new horizons and experiences.

Changes in latitudes and longitudes often created complications when it came to making it home for holidays, Julie said. However, because they had each other, that was “always enough.”

“My father grew up in South Carolina and my mom in Ada (Minn.),” she said. “We were often a long way from either (place).”

Instead, their Christmas season was spent in Louisiana, Texas, Missouri and the list goes on. She said at each new city they added an ornament to the Christmas tree — like in New Orleans when they collected beads from Mardi Gras to use as garland.

Santa Claus statuettes from Pipka’s Memories of Christmas collection are on display at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Those memorable ornaments landed in Minnesota in 1970, after her dad retired from the military and took a job at a bank in her mother’s childhood hometown. Oftentimes, after school, Julie retreated to the garage to spend time with her father tinkering on projects. Her parents instilled in her a “can-do attitude” that surpassed any possible constraints.

Her parents purchased a lake cabin in White Earth in 1976 after Julie turned 16. Every Friday, when her father finished work, they piled into their car and headed toward the towering pines and majestic waters. There, she spent hours learning to sail and kayak with her father and admired her mother “work miracles” in the garden.

Julie now calls the family cabin home, often making trips to Detroit Lakes to attend events or work at the library.

“Every time I go home I can hear them laughing,” she said. “We laughed a lot.”

Time can play tricks on the heart. All of those lighthearted moments felt weighed down after her dad was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.

“The people at the bank were the first to notice something was off,” she said.

Julie divulged that it was her father’s colleagues that informed her mother that he struggled to count change. And, when signing his name, he would start with Byron, but end with the only name Julie ever called him, Daddy.

Her mom took on the role of a full-time caretaker and learned to disregard uncharacteristic outbursts the disease can create in its victims.

“Then, my mom learned she had MS (multiple sclerosis) in 1996,” Julie said. “She was 64.”

While caring for the love of her life, her mom battled fatigue, numbness, muscle spasms, pain and more. Eventually, her dad’s care required medical staff. He was admitted into a nursing home. Despite the challenges, her mom’s giving spirit never diminished.

“My mom taught me many things,” Julie said. “One of the most important things was to give, and to take tough times in stride.”

While amassing about 40 Santa statuettes in the Santa figurine collection, Julie Miller's mother always favored the first one she purchased, “the Knock Knock Santa.” Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Julie explained that her mother redefined life and found an affinity for Santa Claus statuettes from Pipka’s Memories of Christmas collection. When the stresses of life mounted, she examined the meticulous details in the figurines.

“She started collecting them in 1995,” Julie recalled. “She always looked forward to getting the next one.”

While amassing about 40 Santa statuettes from the collection, Julie said her mother’s favorite was always the first one she received, “the Knock Knock Santa.”

With a bag full of toys slung over his shoulder, Santa looks into the distance, as if distracted mid-knock on someone’s door. Julie also seemed distant while she spoke, examining the figurines she lent to the Detroit Lakes Library to display.

“My daddy passed on Valentine’s Day in 2000 and my mom passed a year later,” she said. “My mom was the queen of everything and now I'm the princess with a lot.”

Sometimes, between pangs in the heart caused by loved ones who have passed, memories rise like snow wisping from the ground. When Julie cradles a treasure from her parent’s time on the earthly plane, she is filled with moments they created together and knows, while they are gone, their spirits remain alive in her heart and mind.

