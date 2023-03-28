99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Spring load restrictions start March 29 for roads in north-central and north zones

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

roads throughout BC
Spring load restrictions go into effect north of Detroit Lakes, Perham and Wadena on March 29.
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 4:26 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end winter load increases – and start spring load restrictions – in the north-central and north zones at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Spring load restrictions are already in effect in the other zones.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map .

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits .

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal ( axle weight limits ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call: Minnesota Department of Public SafetyState Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement 651-350-2000.

For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call:Minnesota Department of Transportation Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits 651-296-6000Or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us .

All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.

For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits .

ADVERTISEMENT

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org .

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
food pantry 1.JPG
Local
Otto Bremer $75K grant helps Food Pantry meet its goal for new building
March 28, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
It's been a great month for snowmobiling, but grant-in-aid trails close March 31
March 28, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
0C7A4210 (2).JPG
Local
Hundreds attend 2023 Home and Sport Show in Detroit Lakes
March 28, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Johnson.jpg
Local
After 20 years as a Laker, Kristin Johnson is set to retire
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
maple thorsons
Local
No foolin' — Vergas to celebrate Maple Syrup Fest this Saturday
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Fatal car-semi crash reported Monday near Wadena
March 27, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Heart-O-Lakes Harmony.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Heart O'Lakes Harmony's spring production will have a theatrical flair
March 27, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes