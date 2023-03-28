Spring load restrictions start March 29 for roads in north-central and north zones

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end winter load increases – and start spring load restrictions – in the north-central and north zones at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Spring load restrictions are already in effect in the other zones.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map .

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits .

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal ( axle weight limits ).

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call: Minnesota Department of Public SafetyState Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement 651-350-2000.

For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call:Minnesota Department of Transportation Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits 651-296-6000Or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us .

All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.

For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits .

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org .