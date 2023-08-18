St. Cloud man injured in pickup-semi crash near Frazee

DETROIT LAKES — A St. Cloud man was injured in a pickup-semi collision on Highway 10 near Frazee in Otter Tail County on Thursday.

Ruben Dario Almonte Rodriguez, 37, of St. Cloud suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Perham hospital, according to the State Patrol.

He was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry on Otter Tail County Road 10 just south of Frazee and was attempting to turn eastward on Highway 10.

The pickup collided with a 2014 Kenworth semi that was westbound on Highway 10. It was driven by Dennis Allan Linder, 40, of Verndale, who was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Airbags deployed in the pickup truck. It’s not known if Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash was reported at 6:07 p.m. on dry pavement in Hobart Township. The Frazee Police Department, Detroit Lakes Police Department, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Frazee Fire and Rescue and Perham firefighters and ambulance personnel all assisted at the scene.