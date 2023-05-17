99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

STAR quality: DL's Hauser wins national PEO scholarship

JayceeRae Hauser, who will be graduating from Detroit Lakes High School this Sunday, May 21, is the winner of a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the national PEO Sisterhood.

JayceeRae PEO Scholarship.jpg
Graduating Detroit Lakes High School senior JayceeRae Hauser (center) was recently presented with her $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the national PEO Sisterhood by Judy Fankhanel, left, and Sue Eidenschink, of PEO Chapter FG in Detroit Lakes.
Contributed / Judy Fankhanel
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 12:16 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes-based FG chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) recently presented a $2,500 STAR scholarship to JayceeRae Hauser from the national PEO Sisterhood.

The STAR Scholarship recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school young women planning to pursue post-secondary education. Hauser is a senior at Detroit Lakes High School and will be graduating at this year's DLHS commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 21.

PEO is one of the largest community-based women's organizations in North America, with almost 250,000 initiated members. This organization provides loans, grants, and scholarships for women through its six philanthropies. The organization is committed to helping women achieve their educational goals.

In presenting this $2,500 scholarship, members of PEO Chapter FG in Detroit Lakes are pleased to recognize Hauser for her demonstrated excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service and academics, as well as her great potential for success.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
armored (use) (edited).jpg
Local
Becker County poised to get $320,000 BearCat armored rescue vehicle for sheriff's office
May 17, 2023 11:47 AM
Shady Hollow.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, May 17-28
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
LaCrosse.jpg
Local
Before getting diploma, DLHS student to fight at No Mercy MMA
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
BOYS GOLF.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Detroit Lakes boys golf team’s 28-year Mid-State Conference title streak comes to a close
May 17, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Noah Rieber.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Lakers see early lead diminished, Alexandria picks up road win
May 17, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes woman accused of threatening man with knife
May 17, 2023 06:36 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Detroit Lakes Girls Golf MS Champs.jpg
Prep
Girls golf: Lakers claim 13th straight Mid State Conference championship
May 16, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  News Staff