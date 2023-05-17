STAR quality: DL's Hauser wins national PEO scholarship

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes-based FG chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) recently presented a $2,500 STAR scholarship to JayceeRae Hauser from the national PEO Sisterhood.

The STAR Scholarship recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school young women planning to pursue post-secondary education. Hauser is a senior at Detroit Lakes High School and will be graduating at this year's DLHS commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 21.

PEO is one of the largest community-based women's organizations in North America, with almost 250,000 initiated members. This organization provides loans, grants, and scholarships for women through its six philanthropies. The organization is committed to helping women achieve their educational goals.

In presenting this $2,500 scholarship, members of PEO Chapter FG in Detroit Lakes are pleased to recognize Hauser for her demonstrated excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service and academics, as well as her great potential for success.