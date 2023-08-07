Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Street closures in Detroit Lakes Tuesday for Crazy Daze and Wednesday for Cruise DL Night

Several streets will be closed for events in Detroit Lakes this week.

DL's Crazy Day
'Crazy Days' shoppers can hit up Detroit Lakes' downtown sales on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Detroit Lakes Tribune File Photo
Today at 5:22 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Several streets will be closed for events in Detroit Lakes this week.

Washington Avenue from Front Street to Frazee Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for Crazy Daze, and Holmes Street will be closed at Washington Avenue, a half-block both directions to the alleys, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

Also, West Lake Drive, from Rossman Avenue to North Shore Drive, will be closed 3-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 for Cruise DL Night.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
