Street closures in Detroit Lakes Tuesday for Crazy Daze and Wednesday for Cruise DL Night

DETROIT LAKES — Several streets will be closed for events in Detroit Lakes this week.

Washington Avenue from Front Street to Frazee Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for Crazy Daze, and Holmes Street will be closed at Washington Avenue, a half-block both directions to the alleys, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

Also, West Lake Drive, from Rossman Avenue to North Shore Drive, will be closed 3-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 for Cruise DL Night.

