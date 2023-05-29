Street dance to be a part of Street Faire at the Lakes for the first time in 10 years

DETROIT LAKES — The Street Faire at the Lakes has been the kickoff to the Detroit Lakes area's summer season pretty much every year since it started in 2001 — excepting the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 when it was canceled (2020) or rescheduled (2021, when it was held in August).

After returning to its post-Memorial Day slot last year, the festival is now bringing back even more of its original flavor in 2023, with the return of the Eagles Street Dance on Friday, June 2.

"The street dance is back, after a 10-year hiatus," said Elle LaMere, marketing manager for the Historic Holmes Theatre, who is also one of the organizers for this year's festival.

The Get Over It Band will be playing for the street dance starting at 9 p.m., and while the venue will be the same stage on Holmes Street where the other Street Faire artists will be performing, the band will perform inside the Eagles Club at 112 Holmes Street West if it starts to rain.

"So the street dance will be happening, rain or shine — as will the festival," said Mary Beth Gilsdorf, one of the volunteers who has been a part of the festival since its inception.

Unlike the events held earlier in the day, however, the street dance will be restricted to ages 21 and up; if the band is performing outside, anyone can come and listen to the music, they just won't be admitted inside the beer garden, LaMere noted. There will be a cover charge of $5 for admission this year, she added.

"We also have some new artists that we're excited about," LaMere said, noting that there are more than 120 artists registered for this year's Street Faire, which runs on both Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

Some of the new vendors who will be making their Street Faire debut this coming weekend include Naytahwaush artist Kent Estey, who will be offering both original artwork and prints of some of his favorite pieces; and You Name It Toys, which will be selling customized name puzzles (i.e., puzzles made using the letters of customers' names) and maps.

Some returning artists who will be featured this year include Diamond Willow Dreams (custom wood products); Charmed Custom Candles (pretty much what it sounds like); Knask Designs (home decor); and KT Design (wallets and totes). Northwoods Food Factory will also be selling its fresh-made fudge and fudge-infused banana bread, LaMere added.

And speaking of food, there will also be several new food offerings among the vendors set up in the food court adjacent to the Eagles beer garden and outdoor stage.

Besides familiar favorites like Cafe Aladdin (gyros and other Greek foods), Ruby's Pinoy Foods (Filipino-style fare), Oof Da Tacos (made with fry bread) and Windsor Waffles (gourmet waffles with a variety of toppings), there will also be a few surprises, according to Gilsdorf, who is in charge of the food court this year.

One vendor will be offering gourmet macaroni and cheese creations in a variety of different combinations; another will have fresh-spun cotton candy and gourmet mini-donuts with different toppings, and another will have some unique drop cookies, cake pops and "cake-sicles," she added.

A total of 15 food vendors are signed up this year, LaMere said.

And then, of course, there's the live music and entertainment that will be offered throughout the festival. Aside from the street dance on Friday night, here's a little look at all the live music offerings for this year:



Friday, June 2: Rachael Ianiro, 10 a.m.; Generation Gap II, 12:30 p.m.; Tim Eggebraaten, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3: Island Time, 10 a.m.; Big and Hungry, 12:30 p.m.; Sagebrush Revisited, 3:30 p.m.

Strolling musician Paul Imholte will also be appearing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. A full music schedule, along with other information about the Street Faire, is available at the website, dlstreetfaire.com .

If you go

What: 23rd Annual Street Faire at the Lakes

When: Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a street dance starting at 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Detroit Lakes

More Info: dlstreetfaire.com