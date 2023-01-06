99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Structure a 'total loss' in Frazee fire, no injuries

A detached structure, about the size of a single-stall garage, was deemed a "total loss" following a fire north of Acorn Lake, near Frazee, on Friday, Jan. 6.

IMG_9243 (2).JPG
Firefighters search for hot spots at a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Members of the Frazee and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to the scene.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
January 06, 2023 03:43 PM
DETROIT LAKES — A detached structure was deemed a "total loss" following a structure fire north of Acorn Lake, near Frazee, on Friday, Jan. 6.

IMG_9212 (2).JPG
A firefighter searches for hot spots with a pole and hook at a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Members of the Frazee and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to the scene.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Friday fire was called away by emergency dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. and members of the Frazee and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to the 31000 block of Valley View Road.

"It was pretty much fully engulfed when we rolled up on it," said Adam Walker, assistant fire chief for Frazee. "We attacked it right away with two-inch line and knocked down the big flames and then we got out our attack lines and went around it to suppress the fire, and now, we're foaming it."

The structure, he said, was about the size of a one-car garage.

IMG_9219 (2).JPG
Firefighters search for hot spots with a pole and hook at a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Members of the Frazee and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to the scene.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It's pretty much collapsed in on itself and it's pretty much a total loss," he said. "No one was injured."

Walker also thanked members of the Detroit Lakes Fire Department for responding to the scene.

Casey Thompson, a renter on the property, said he was inside the main residence watching a movie when he saw the smoke. All occupants of the nearby residence were able to evacuate safely.

IMG_9152 (2).JPG
Frazee and Detroit Lakes firefighters respond to a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9160 (2).JPG
Frazee and Detroit Lakes firefighters respond to a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
