Structure a 'total loss' in Frazee fire, no injuries

DETROIT LAKES — A detached structure was deemed a "total loss" following a structure fire north of Acorn Lake, near Frazee, on Friday, Jan. 6.

A firefighter searches for hot spots with a pole and hook at a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Members of the Frazee and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to the scene. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Friday fire was called away by emergency dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. and members of the Frazee and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to the 31000 block of Valley View Road.

"It was pretty much fully engulfed when we rolled up on it," said Adam Walker, assistant fire chief for Frazee. "We attacked it right away with two-inch line and knocked down the big flames and then we got out our attack lines and went around it to suppress the fire, and now, we're foaming it."

The structure, he said, was about the size of a one-car garage.

Firefighters search for hot spots with a pole and hook at a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Members of the Frazee and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded to the scene. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It's pretty much collapsed in on itself and it's pretty much a total loss," he said. "No one was injured."

Walker also thanked members of the Detroit Lakes Fire Department for responding to the scene.

Casey Thompson, a renter on the property, said he was inside the main residence watching a movie when he saw the smoke. All occupants of the nearby residence were able to evacuate safely.

Frazee and Detroit Lakes firefighters respond to a structure fire north of Acorn Lake near Frazee on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune