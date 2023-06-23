Survey needed for aircraft tower on WE Fest grounds to prevent change in approach minimums

DETROIT LAKES — A land survey is needed for a permanent aircraft tower antenna on WE Fest grounds. If the long-standing tower is not surveyed, approach minimums and holding patterns could be impacted at the Detroit Lakes/Becker County Airport.

The airport commission has 224 days to complete the survey, and the work is scheduled to be done while survey crews are deployed at the airport for scheduled construction.

The packet provided to the airport commission during its monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 21, offered correspondence from Susan Sheffield, the flight procedures specialist in Minnesota. She explained that a document regarding the tower needed to be updated on the Federal Aviation Administration site, Airport Data and Information Portal. If a new measurement was not provided by deadline, then the tower would be assigned a new, permanent height that would alter approaches of aircraft landing at the airport.

Taylor Peterson, the airport’s civil engineer, informed the airport commission that the survey was needed due to 5G (or the latest mobile network) changes, as mitigation is needed to ensure frequencies don’t interfere with one another.

According to the FAA, “5G services launched using frequencies in a radio spectrum called the C-Band, operating in the 3.7 through 3.98-gigahertz (GHz) band. Commercial aviation radio altimeters operate in the 4.2 GHz through 4.4 GHz band.”

If the tower on WE Fest grounds is not surveyed, then the FAA will increase the 180-foot tower to a height of 230 feet on FAA documents. Peterson explained no changes were made to the tower since it was installed in 2007, but the FAA will give a default high-end height to towers.

“Until that gets surveyed to a higher degree of accuracy, that is what they will keep in their systems,” he said.

Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm reviewed the recent semiannual inspection of the airport facility with airport commission members. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Peterson recommended the tower survey take place while surveyors are on-site for airport projects, such as prepping the hanger site for construction. He said with a new survey, and submitting necessary documents to the FAA, the changes to approaches and circling height may be avoided.

The commission was also informed that a semiannual inspection had been conducted. The findings included a few light replacements for runways, as well as a new sock fabric for the supplemental lighted wind cone were needed, among other minor fixes. The commission was informed the notes made by the inspector are all being addressed.

The cost for the inspection was $5,570.